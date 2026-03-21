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Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi1 hour agoZachAbolverdi

TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators open the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a first-round matchup against 16-seed Prairie View A&M. Friday marks the second meeting between the two schools. UF first played the Panthers in Gainesville on Nov. 21, 2006, defeating them 94-33.

Florida last played at the host arena, then Amalie Arena, in Todd Golden’s first season and defeated Ohio, 82-48, on Dec. 14, 2022. UF makes its third NCAA Tournament appearance under Golden, who became the youngest national champion head coach last season since Jim Valvano in 1983.

Here are live updates from Florida (26-7, 16-2 SEC) vs. Prairie View A&M (19-17, 9-9 SWAC):

Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Live Blog

Tip is scheduled for 9:25 p.m. on TNT. Stay tuned for updates.

Florida Gators projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.30.011.62.63.4 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.511.53.84.2 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.517.16.22.0 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.615.07.73.5 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.811.211.51.1 blk

Prairie A&M Panthers projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
12Lance WilliamsGuard6-1, 181 poundsGr.35.510.13.33.2 ast
2Dontae HorneGuard6-4, 190 poundsSr.32.120.34.63.0 ast
23Elijah MitchellGuard6-5, 207 poundsSo.12.22.41.50.6 ast
13Corey WellsForward6-7, 200 poundsGr.33.113.37.22.2 ast
4Corey DunningForward6-9, 225 poundsGr.17.91.13.31.2 blk

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