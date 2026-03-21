Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators open the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a first-round matchup against 16-seed Prairie View A&M. Friday marks the second meeting between the two schools. UF first played the Panthers in Gainesville on Nov. 21, 2006, defeating them 94-33.
Florida last played at the host arena, then Amalie Arena, in Todd Golden’s first season and defeated Ohio, 82-48, on Dec. 14, 2022. UF makes its third NCAA Tournament appearance under Golden, who became the youngest national champion head coach last season since Jim Valvano in 1983.
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Here are live updates from Florida (26-7, 16-2 SEC) vs. Prairie View A&M (19-17, 9-9 SWAC):
Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Live Blog
Tip is scheduled for 9:25 p.m. on TNT. Stay tuned for updates.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|30.0
|11.6
|2.6
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.5
|11.5
|3.8
|4.2 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.5
|17.1
|6.2
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.6
|15.0
|7.7
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.8
|11.2
|11.5
|1.1 blk
Prairie A&M Panthers projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|12
|Lance Williams
|Guard
|6-1, 181 pounds
|Gr.
|35.5
|10.1
|3.3
|3.2 ast
|2
|Dontae Horne
|Guard
|6-4, 190 pounds
|Sr.
|32.1
|20.3
|4.6
|3.0 ast
|23
|Elijah Mitchell
|Guard
|6-5, 207 pounds
|So.
|12.2
|2.4
|1.5
|0.6 ast
|13
|Corey Wells
|Forward
|6-7, 200 pounds
|Gr.
|33.1
|13.3
|7.2
|2.2 ast
|4
|Corey Dunning
|Forward
|6-9, 225 pounds
|Gr.
|17.9
|1.1
|3.3
|1.2 blk
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