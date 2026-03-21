Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators open the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a first-round matchup against 16-seed Prairie View A&M. Friday marks the second meeting between the two schools. UF first played the Panthers in Gainesville on Nov. 21, 2006, defeating them 94-33.

Florida last played at the host arena, then Amalie Arena, in Todd Golden’s first season and defeated Ohio, 82-48, on Dec. 14, 2022. UF makes its third NCAA Tournament appearance under Golden, who became the youngest national champion head coach last season since Jim Valvano in 1983.

Here are live updates from Florida (26-7, 16-2 SEC) vs. Prairie View A&M (19-17, 9-9 SWAC):

Florida vs. Prairie View A&M Live Blog

Tip is scheduled for 9:25 p.m. on TNT. Stay tuned for updates.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.0 11.6 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.5 11.5 3.8 4.2 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.5 17.1 6.2 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 15.0 7.7 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.8 11.2 11.5 1.1 blk

Prairie A&M Panthers projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 12 Lance Williams Guard 6-1, 181 pounds Gr. 35.5 10.1 3.3 3.2 ast 2 Dontae Horne Guard 6-4, 190 pounds Sr. 32.1 20.3 4.6 3.0 ast 23 Elijah Mitchell Guard 6-5, 207 pounds So. 12.2 2.4 1.5 0.6 ast 13 Corey Wells Forward 6-7, 200 pounds Gr. 33.1 13.3 7.2 2.2 ast 4 Corey Dunning Forward 6-9, 225 pounds Gr. 17.9 1.1 3.3 1.2 blk

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