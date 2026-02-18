Live Blog: Florida Gators 76, South Carolina Gamecocks 62
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 12 Florida Gators swept their regular season series against South Carolina on Tuesday with a 76-62 win. UF beat the Gamecocks on the road by 47 points last month.
Up by 10 at the break, the Gators pushed their lead to 22 in the second half behind a 13-5 scoring stretch. The Gamecocks closed out the game on a 9-1 run after Florida pulled its starters.
UF extended its winning streak to six games — the longest of the season. Alex Condon (20/10) and Rueben Chinyelu (15/17) posted double-doubles and Thomas Haugh scored 10 points.
Here are live updates from Florida (20-6, 11-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-15, 2-11 SEC):
Florida vs. South Carolina Live Blog
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 73, South Carolina 53 (3:57 2H)
Alex Condon has his fifth 20-point game of the season and is one rebound shy of a double-double. Rueben Chinyelu is up to 15 points and 17 rebounds.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 63, South Carolina 48 (7:39 2H)
The Gators pushed the lead to 19 with five straight points, including three free throws. UF is 11-for-14 from the line and Alex Condon is 5-for-5.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 53, South Carolina 37 (13:18 2H)
The Gamecocks have to burn a timeout after a 7-0 run by UF, including back-to-back field goals by Xaivian Lee. He’s one point shy of reaching double figures.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 46, South Carolina 37 (15:36 2H)
The Gamecocks are on a 6-0 run and have made three straight shots. Alex Condon has five points and a steal to start the second half, eclipsing 1,000 career points.
HALF: Florida 39, South Carolina 29
Rueben Chinyelu leads the Gators with 11 points and 13 boards. Both teams were 3-11 from deep, but Florida shot 48% for the half (15-31) and USC is at 35% (11-31).
UF outrebounded the Gamecocks 23-14 and outscored them 22-12 in the paint. Meechie Johnson leads USC with 12 points, more than he had in the first game (10).
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 31, South Carolina 22 (3:22 1H)
The Gamecocks are hanging around and outscoring UF 12-11 in second-chance points so far. UF hasn’t scored in 2:50. Mike Sharavjamts just made his second 3-pointer.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 25, South Carolina 13 (9:35 1H)
The Gamecocks have to burn a timeout after a 12-3 run by UF, including a 3-pointer by Urban Klavzar and a great lob from Boogie Fland to Alex Condon.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 18, South Carolina 10 (11:36 1H)
Isiaah Brown has five points off the bench and co-leads the Gators in scoring along with Rueben Chinyelu. Thomas Haugh and Xaivian Lee have both knocked down a 3-pointer.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 13, South Carolina 8 (13:01 1H)
The Gators had an early kill shot and took control of the game with a 10-0 run. Six of South Carolina’s points are of the second-chance variety.
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|30.2
|11.3
|2.5
|3.7 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|26.8
|11.4
|3.8
|3.5 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.9
|17.5
|6.3
|2.1 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.5
|13.3
|8.0
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.4
|11.7
|11.8
|.607 fg%
South Carolina Gamecocks starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|5
|Meechie Johnson
|Guard
|6-2, 192 pounds
|R-Sr.
|31.3
|16.7
|3.2
|4.2 ast
|4
|Kobe Knox
|Guard
|6-5, 200 pounds
|R-Sr.
|29.8
|10.5
|3.7
|2.3 ast
|55
|Mike Sharavjamts
|Guard
|6-9, 195 pounds
|Sr.
|30.2
|10.9
|5.5
|2.6 ast
|10
|Myles Stute
|Guard
|6-7, 221 pounds
|Gr.
|25.0
|6.6
|4.3
|1.5 3fg
|31
|Elijah Strong
|Forward
|6-8, 250 pounds
|Jr.
|17.6
|10.5
|2.6
|1.2 ast
