Live Blog: Florida Gators 76, South Carolina Gamecocks 62

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 12 Florida Gators swept their regular season series against South Carolina on Tuesday with a 76-62 win. UF beat the Gamecocks on the road by 47 points last month.

Up by 10 at the break, the Gators pushed their lead to 22 in the second half behind a 13-5 scoring stretch. The Gamecocks closed out the game on a 9-1 run after Florida pulled its starters.

UF extended its winning streak to six games — the longest of the season. Alex Condon (20/10) and Rueben Chinyelu (15/17) posted double-doubles and Thomas Haugh scored 10 points.

Here are live updates from Florida (20-6, 11-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-15, 2-11 SEC):

Florida vs. South Carolina Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 73, South Carolina 53 (3:57 2H)

Alex Condon has his fifth 20-point game of the season and is one rebound shy of a double-double. Rueben Chinyelu is up to 15 points and 17 rebounds.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 63, South Carolina 48 (7:39 2H)

The Gators pushed the lead to 19 with five straight points, including three free throws. UF is 11-for-14 from the line and Alex Condon is 5-for-5.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 53, South Carolina 37 (13:18 2H)

The Gamecocks have to burn a timeout after a 7-0 run by UF, including back-to-back field goals by Xaivian Lee. He’s one point shy of reaching double figures.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 46, South Carolina 37 (15:36 2H)

The Gamecocks are on a 6-0 run and have made three straight shots. Alex Condon has five points and a steal to start the second half, eclipsing 1,000 career points.

HALF: Florida 39, South Carolina 29

Rueben Chinyelu leads the Gators with 11 points and 13 boards. Both teams were 3-11 from deep, but Florida shot 48% for the half (15-31) and USC is at 35% (11-31).

UF outrebounded the Gamecocks 23-14 and outscored them 22-12 in the paint. Meechie Johnson leads USC with 12 points, more than he had in the first game (10).

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 31, South Carolina 22 (3:22 1H)

The Gamecocks are hanging around and outscoring UF 12-11 in second-chance points so far. UF hasn’t scored in 2:50. Mike Sharavjamts just made his second 3-pointer.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 25, South Carolina 13 (9:35 1H)

The Gamecocks have to burn a timeout after a 12-3 run by UF, including a 3-pointer by Urban Klavzar and a great lob from Boogie Fland to Alex Condon.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 18, South Carolina 10 (11:36 1H)

Isiaah Brown has five points off the bench and co-leads the Gators in scoring along with Rueben Chinyelu. Thomas Haugh and Xaivian Lee have both knocked down a 3-pointer.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 13, South Carolina 8 (13:01 1H)

The Gators had an early kill shot and took control of the game with a 10-0 run. Six of South Carolina’s points are of the second-chance variety.

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.2 11.3 2.5 3.7 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.8 11.4 3.8 3.5 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.5 6.3 2.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 13.3 8.0 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.7 11.8 .607 fg%

South Carolina Gamecocks starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 5 Meechie Johnson Guard 6-2, 192 pounds R-Sr. 31.3 16.7 3.2 4.2 ast 4 Kobe Knox Guard 6-5, 200 pounds R-Sr. 29.8 10.5 3.7 2.3 ast 55 Mike Sharavjamts Guard 6-9, 195 pounds Sr. 30.2 10.9 5.5 2.6 ast 10 Myles Stute Guard 6-7, 221 pounds Gr. 25.0 6.6 4.3 1.5 3fg 31 Elijah Strong Forward 6-8, 250 pounds Jr. 17.6 10.5 2.6 1.2 ast

