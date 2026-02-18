Skip to main content
Florida
Live Blog: Florida Gators 76, South Carolina Gamecocks 62

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi44 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 12 Florida Gators swept their regular season series against South Carolina on Tuesday with a 76-62 win. UF beat the Gamecocks on the road by 47 points last month.

Up by 10 at the break, the Gators pushed their lead to 22 in the second half behind a 13-5 scoring stretch. The Gamecocks closed out the game on a 9-1 run after Florida pulled its starters.

UF extended its winning streak to six games — the longest of the season. Alex Condon (20/10) and Rueben Chinyelu (15/17) posted double-doubles and Thomas Haugh scored 10 points.

Here are live updates from Florida (20-6, 11-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-15, 2-11 SEC):

Florida vs. South Carolina Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 73, South Carolina 53 (3:57 2H)

Alex Condon has his fifth 20-point game of the season and is one rebound shy of a double-double. Rueben Chinyelu is up to 15 points and 17 rebounds.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 63, South Carolina 48 (7:39 2H)

The Gators pushed the lead to 19 with five straight points, including three free throws. UF is 11-for-14 from the line and Alex Condon is 5-for-5.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 53, South Carolina 37 (13:18 2H)

The Gamecocks have to burn a timeout after a 7-0 run by UF, including back-to-back field goals by Xaivian Lee. He’s one point shy of reaching double figures.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 46, South Carolina 37 (15:36 2H)

The Gamecocks are on a 6-0 run and have made three straight shots. Alex Condon has five points and a steal to start the second half, eclipsing 1,000 career points.

HALF: Florida 39, South Carolina 29

Rueben Chinyelu leads the Gators with 11 points and 13 boards. Both teams were 3-11 from deep, but Florida shot 48% for the half (15-31) and USC is at 35% (11-31).

UF outrebounded the Gamecocks 23-14 and outscored them 22-12 in the paint. Meechie Johnson leads USC with 12 points, more than he had in the first game (10).

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 31, South Carolina 22 (3:22 1H)

The Gamecocks are hanging around and outscoring UF 12-11 in second-chance points so far. UF hasn’t scored in 2:50. Mike Sharavjamts just made his second 3-pointer.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 25, South Carolina 13 (9:35 1H)

The Gamecocks have to burn a timeout after a 12-3 run by UF, including a 3-pointer by Urban Klavzar and a great lob from Boogie Fland to Alex Condon.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 18, South Carolina 10 (11:36 1H)

Isiaah Brown has five points off the bench and co-leads the Gators in scoring along with Rueben Chinyelu. Thomas Haugh and Xaivian Lee have both knocked down a 3-pointer.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 13, South Carolina 8 (13:01 1H)

The Gators had an early kill shot and took control of the game with a 10-0 run. Six of South Carolina’s points are of the second-chance variety.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.30.211.32.53.7 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.26.811.43.83.5 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.917.56.32.1 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.513.38.03.5 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.411.711.8.607 fg%

South Carolina Gamecocks starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
5Meechie JohnsonGuard6-2, 192 poundsR-Sr.31.316.73.24.2 ast
4Kobe KnoxGuard6-5, 200 poundsR-Sr.29.810.53.72.3 ast
55Mike SharavjamtsGuard6-9, 195 poundsSr.30.210.95.52.6 ast
10Myles StuteGuard6-7, 221 poundsGr.25.06.64.31.5 3fg
31Elijah StrongForward6-8, 250 poundsJr.17.610.52.61.2 ast

