Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Stetson Hatters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 12 Florida Gators look to sweep their midweek series against Stetson on Wednesday. UF defeated the Hatters 12-2 on Tuesday in DeLand, Fla.

RHP Luke McNeillie gets the start for the Gators and Florida baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan makes his 2026 coaching debut at home after being suspended for the UAB series.

Here are live updates from Florida (3-1) vs. Stetson (0-4):

Florida vs. Stetson Live Blog

End of 7th: Florida 9, Stetson 3

It was three up and three down for Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, who struck out his fourth batter. Stetson’s Jose Roig pitched a 1-2-3 frame as well.

End of 6th: Florida 9, Stetson 3

Ernesto Lugo-Canchola tossed a 1-2-3 frame with back-to-back strikeouts. The Gators left the yard twice in the bottom of the sixth, first on a dinger down the right field line by Blake Cyr and then a 417-foot no doubter from Cole Stanford to left center.

End of 5th: Florida 7, Stetson 3

After allowing a double and striking out his first batter, Reeth gave up an RBI single and was pulled for Ernesto Lugo-Canchola. He struck out one batter and stranded runners on second and third. The Gators left the bases loaded for the second inning in a row.

End of 4th: Florida 7, Stetson 2

Jackson Hoyt loaded the bases and was yanked for Ricky Reeth, who induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. The Gators also left three stranded in the fourth after back-to-back hits by Brendan Lawson and Cade Kurland.

End of 3rd: Florida 7 Stetson 2

UF starting right fielder Cash Strayer, the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, blasted a 434-foot solo shot to right center field for his second homer of the season. Jackson Hoyt made his pitching debut for the Gators and gave up a two-run homer to Renzo Gonzalez after walking his second batter faced.

End of 2nd: Florida 6, Stetson 0

It was a six-spot for the Gators on four hits, including a two RBI double by Brendan Lawson and an RBI single by Ethan Suroweic to plate Lawson. Luke McNeillie tossed another scoreless inning and finished with two Ks and two hits in 38 pitches (24 strikes). Stetson starting pitcher Brendan Walker was taken out in the second.

End of 1st: Florida 0, Stetson 0

Luke McNeillie puts up a zero in his first frame, while Brendon Lawson was stranded after being walked in his first at-bat.

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. 2B Cade Kurland

4. 1B Ethan Suroweic

5. LF Blake Cyr

6. DH Jacob Kendall

7. C Cole Standford

8. RF Cash Strayer

9. 3B Kolt Myers

SP: RHP Luke McNeillie