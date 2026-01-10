Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have their second straight top-25 matchup and fifth of the season on Saturday against No. 21 Tennessee. Tip at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

Florida three straight home wins over Tennessee have all come against teams ranked sixth or better, including last season’s 73-43 victory versus a top-ranked Vols team.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Tennessee:

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 29, Tennessee 26 (3:17 1H)

Boogie Fland knocked down a step back 3-pointer to put UF in front. Fland and Thomas Haugh have made back-to-back 3s after the Gators started 2-for-14 from the perimeter.

Florida vs. Tennessee Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Tennessee 19, Florida 17 (7:50 1H)

UF took its first lead with a 5-0 run, but Ja’Kobi Gillespie hit the Vols’ second trey to put them back in front. Both teams have made two 3s, but Tennessee is 2-for-5 and the Gators are 2-for-13.

SCORE UPDATE: Tennessee 12, Florida 10 (12:00 1H)

The Gators have missed six of their last seven shots for the second time in eight minutes (shooting 25%, 4-16), but the Vols no field goals in the last 3:33 (shooting 50%, 3-6).

SCORE UPDATE: Tennessee 9, Florida 7 (15:08 1H)

The Gators missed six of their first seven shots, save for a 3-pointer by Xaivian Lee, but starting bigs Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon had back-to-back scores.

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.4 10.8 2.3 3.2 ast 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 28.6 11.7 4.3 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.7 17.5 6.8 2.3 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.3 14.8 8.6 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 23.8 10.5 10.3 .624 fg%

Tennessee Volunteers starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Ja’Kobi Gillespie Guard 6-1, 188 pounds Sr. 31.9 18.7 2.8 5.7 ast 3 Bishop Boswell Guard 6-4, 204 pounds So. 22.3 5.8 3.8 2.6 ast 6 DeWayne Brown II Forward 6-8, 251 pounds Fr. 15.2 5.6 4.2 .659 fg% 10 Nate Ament Forward 6-10, 207 pounds Fr. 26.9 14.7 6.5 2.6 ast 34 Felix Okpara Center 6-11, 243 pounds Sr. 24.6 7.1 5.3 1.7 blk

