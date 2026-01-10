Skip to main content
Florida
Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers

by: Zach Abolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have their second straight top-25 matchup and fifth of the season on Saturday against No. 21 Tennessee. Tip at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

Florida three straight home wins over Tennessee have all come against teams ranked sixth or better, including last season’s 73-43 victory versus a top-ranked Vols team.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Tennessee:

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 29, Tennessee 26 (3:17 1H)

Boogie Fland knocked down a step back 3-pointer to put UF in front. Fland and Thomas Haugh have made back-to-back 3s after the Gators started 2-for-14 from the perimeter.

Florida vs. Tennessee Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Tennessee 19, Florida 17 (7:50 1H)

UF took its first lead with a 5-0 run, but Ja’Kobi Gillespie hit the Vols’ second trey to put them back in front. Both teams have made two 3s, but Tennessee is 2-for-5 and the Gators are 2-for-13.

SCORE UPDATE: Tennessee 12, Florida 10 (12:00 1H)

The Gators have missed six of their last seven shots for the second time in eight minutes (shooting 25%, 4-16), but the Vols no field goals in the last 3:33 (shooting 50%, 3-6).

SCORE UPDATE: Tennessee 9, Florida 7 (15:08 1H)

The Gators missed six of their first seven shots, save for a 3-pointer by Xaivian Lee, but starting bigs Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon had back-to-back scores.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
1Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.410.82.33.2 ast
15Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.28.611.74.33.4 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.717.56.82.3 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.314.88.63.6 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.23.810.510.3.624 fg%

Tennessee Volunteers starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Ja’Kobi GillespieGuard6-1, 188 poundsSr.31.918.72.85.7 ast
3Bishop BoswellGuard6-4, 204 poundsSo.22.35.83.82.6 ast
6DeWayne Brown IIForward6-8, 251 poundsFr.15.25.64.2.659 fg%
10Nate AmentForward6-10, 207 poundsFr.26.914.76.52.6 ast
34Felix OkparaCenter6-11, 243 poundsSr.24.67.15.31.7 blk

