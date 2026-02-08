Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies

First place in the SEC is on the line Saturday night as No. 17 Florida Gators (16-6, 7-2 SEC) face Texas A&M (17-5, 7-2 SEC) in College Station. UF defeated the Aggies 89-70 in Gainesville last season.

Both teams faced Alabama in their last game. Florida blew out the Crimson Tide 100-77 in the O’Dome last Sunday before a midweek bye, while Texas A&M lost at Alabama 100-97 on Wednesday.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Texas A&M:

Florida vs. Texas A&M Live Blog

HALF: Florida 30, Texas A&M 19

Urban Klavzar leads the Gators off the bench with 9 points on 3-for-5 from 3. The Aggies, who missed 23 straight shots, are the first SEC team to be held under 20 points in a half this season.

big time 3 👌😤



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/rkgnK8Eg5n — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 8, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 26, Texas A&M 12 (3:50 1H)

The Gators have made their last four shots, including Urban Klavzar’s second 3-pointer of the game. The Aggies ended their drought from downtown after starting 0-for-12.

way to finish it Zay‼️



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/uBVL3H2QiO — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 8, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 13, Texas A&M 3 (7:52 1H)

The Gators are up by double digits but haven’t pulled away due to turnovers. The Aggies are stone cold from the floor, missing 23 straight field goals (1-27 overall) and starting 0-12 from 3.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 11, Texas A&M 2 (11:41 1H)

The Gators have their first kill shot with a 10-0 run but haven’t scored in the last 3:25 with three turnovers. The Aggies have missed 14 in a row and they’re 1-18 from the floor (0-10 from 3).

making way ➡️



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/aIPMhCVMQs — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 8, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 8, Texas A&M 2 (15:55 1H)

The Gators are on a 7-0 run and shooting 60% to start the game. The Aggies are 0-for-5 from 3 so far and 1-for-9 overall (11%).

turn your volume up for this one



📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/Dz1TLxUt9P — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 8, 2026

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!