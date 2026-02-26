Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns

The No. 7 Florida Gators look to extend their winning streak eight games on Wednesday at Texas. UF beat the Longhorns last year in Gainesville, 84-60. UF also has six straight SEC road wins, which is the second-longest such winning streak in program history.

The Longhorns lost at Georgia on Saturday, snapping their five-game winning streak. The Gators are the last SEC team to visit the Moody Center since Texas joined the league. Florida’s last trip to Austin came in the first and second rounds of the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

Here are live updates from Florida (21-6, 12-2 SEC) vs. Texas (11-15, 3-10 SEC).

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Texas 27, Florida 26 (6:58 1H) Isaiah Brown just knocked down UF’s first 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to one. He has five points off the bench. The Gators have made six straight shots and both teams are 12-for-20 from the floor (60%).

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Texas 18, Florida 12 (11:22 1H) The Longhorns are on a 6-0 run since UF tied the game for a third time. Texas has made four of its last five attempts, while the Gators have missed three shots at the rim. Thomas Haugh has joined the 1,000-point club at Florida.

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Texas 10, Florida 6 (15:16 1H) The Gators already have two turnovers, including one on their opening possession, and haven’t scored in 2:25. Texas has five points off those turnovers and is 2-for-2 from long range.

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.8 11.1 2.5 3.5 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.1 11.3 3.7 3.9 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.7 17.3 6.2 2.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 14.0 8.0 3.7 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.5 11.8 .603 fg%

Texas Longhorns starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Jordan Pope Guard 6-1, 180 pounds Sr. 28.3 13.0 3.5 2.2 3fg 12 Tramon Mark Guard 6-5, 210 pounds Gr. 27.5 13.0 3.5 2.0 ast 5 Camden Heide Guard 6-7, 215 pounds Jr. 23.2 6.7 2.8 .540 fg% 3 Dailyn Swain Forward 6-8, 225 pounds Jr. 31.4 17.3 7.3 3.3 ast 8 Matas Vokietaitis Forward 7-0, 255 pounds So. 25.3 15.7 6.9 .644 fg%

