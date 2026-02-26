Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns
The No. 7 Florida Gators look to extend their winning streak eight games on Wednesday at Texas. UF beat the Longhorns last year in Gainesville, 84-60. UF also has six straight SEC road wins, which is the second-longest such winning streak in program history.
The Longhorns lost at Georgia on Saturday, snapping their five-game winning streak. The Gators are the last SEC team to visit the Moody Center since Texas joined the league. Florida’s last trip to Austin came in the first and second rounds of the 2013 NCAA Tournament.
Here are live updates from Florida (21-6, 12-2 SEC) vs. Texas (11-15, 3-10 SEC).
SCORE UPDATE: Texas 27, Florida 26 (6:58 1H)02/25/2026 06:29:35 PM
Isaiah Brown just knocked down UF’s first 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to one. He has five points off the bench. The Gators have made six straight shots and both teams are 12-for-20 from the floor (60%).
SCORE UPDATE: Texas 18, Florida 12 (11:22 1H)02/25/2026 06:18:23 PM
The Longhorns are on a 6-0 run since UF tied the game for a third time. Texas has made four of its last five attempts, while the Gators have missed three shots at the rim. Thomas Haugh has joined the 1,000-point club at Florida.
go ahead and add Tommy to the 1K CLUB 😤— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 26, 2026
🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/hdZgmL2upP
SCORE UPDATE: Texas 10, Florida 6 (15:16 1H)02/25/2026 06:09:25 PM
The Gators already have two turnovers, including one on their opening possession, and haven’t scored in 2:25. Texas has five points off those turnovers and is 2-for-2 from long range.
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.8
|11.1
|2.5
|3.5 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.1
|11.3
|3.7
|3.9 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.7
|17.3
|6.2
|2.1 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.5
|14.0
|8.0
|3.7 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.4
|11.5
|11.8
|.603 fg%
Texas Longhorns starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Jordan Pope
|Guard
|6-1, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|28.3
|13.0
|3.5
|2.2 3fg
|12
|Tramon Mark
|Guard
|6-5, 210 pounds
|Gr.
|27.5
|13.0
|3.5
|2.0 ast
|5
|Camden Heide
|Guard
|6-7, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|23.2
|6.7
|2.8
|.540 fg%
|3
|Dailyn Swain
|Forward
|6-8, 225 pounds
|Jr.
|31.4
|17.3
|7.3
|3.3 ast
|8
|Matas Vokietaitis
|Forward
|7-0, 255 pounds
|So.
|25.3
|15.7
|6.9
|.644 fg%
