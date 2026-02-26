Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Texas Longhorns

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi27 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

The No. 7 Florida Gators look to extend their winning streak eight games on Wednesday at Texas. UF beat the Longhorns last year in Gainesville, 84-60. UF also has six straight SEC road wins, which is the second-longest such winning streak in program history.

The Longhorns lost at Georgia on Saturday, snapping their five-game winning streak. The Gators are the last SEC team to visit the Moody Center since Texas joined the league. Florida’s last trip to Austin came in the first and second rounds of the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

Here are live updates from Florida (21-6, 12-2 SEC) vs. Texas (11-15, 3-10 SEC).

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Texas 27, Florida 26 (6:58 1H)

02/25/2026 06:29:35 PM

Isaiah Brown just knocked down UF’s first 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to one. He has five points off the bench. The Gators have made six straight shots and both teams are 12-for-20 from the floor (60%).

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Texas 18, Florida 12 (11:22 1H)

02/25/2026 06:18:23 PM

The Longhorns are on a 6-0 run since UF tied the game for a third time. Texas has made four of its last five attempts, while the Gators have missed three shots at the rim. Thomas Haugh has joined the 1,000-point club at Florida.

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Texas 10, Florida 6 (15:16 1H)

02/25/2026 06:09:25 PM

The Gators already have two turnovers, including one on their opening possession, and haven’t scored in 2:25. Texas has five points off those turnovers and is 2-for-2 from long range.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.811.12.53.5 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.111.33.73.9 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.717.36.22.1 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.514.08.03.7 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.411.511.8.603 fg%

Texas Longhorns starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Jordan PopeGuard6-1, 180 poundsSr.28.313.03.52.2 3fg
12Tramon MarkGuard6-5, 210 poundsGr.27.513.03.52.0 ast
5Camden HeideGuard6-7, 215 poundsJr.23.26.72.8.540 fg%
3Dailyn SwainForward6-8, 225 poundsJr.31.417.37.33.3 ast
8Matas VokietaitisForward7-0, 255 poundsSo.25.315.76.9.644 fg%

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!