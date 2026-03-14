Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

NASHVILLE — The top-seeded Florida Gators have a rematch against 4-seed Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday. UF looks to reach the tournament championship game for the third year in a row.

Florida beat the Commodores 98-94 in Nashville on Jan. 17. If the Gators advance, they will face the winner of the second semifinals game between Arkansas and Ole Miss. Those teams will play at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Here are live updates from Florida (26-6, 16-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (25-7, 11-7 SEC):

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Live Blog

Tip is at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Stay tuned for updates.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.9 11.5 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.4 11.6 3.8 4.2 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.4 17.0 6.1 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 15.0 7.7 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.7 11.1 11.7 1.1 blk

Vanderbilt Commodores projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 3 Tyler Tanner Guard 6-0, 175 pounds So. 33.0 19.2 3.6 5.2 ast 2 Duke Miles Guard 6-2, 188 pounds Gr. 29.1 16.5 3.2 4.2 ast 5 Tyler Nickel Forward 6-7, 222 pounds Jr. 30.4 13.5 3.1 3.0 3fg 10 AK Okereke Forward 6-7, 245 pounds Gr. 26.1 9.8 3.5 1.9 ast 99 Devin McGlockton Forward 6-8, 230 pounds Sr. 24.8 9.7 6.8 .549 fg%

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