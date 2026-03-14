Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
NASHVILLE — The top-seeded Florida Gators have a rematch against 4-seed Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday. UF looks to reach the tournament championship game for the third year in a row.
Florida beat the Commodores 98-94 in Nashville on Jan. 17. If the Gators advance, they will face the winner of the second semifinals game between Arkansas and Ole Miss. Those teams will play at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
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Here are live updates from Florida (26-6, 16-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (25-7, 11-7 SEC):
Florida vs. Vanderbilt Live Blog
Tip is at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Stay tuned for updates.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.9
|11.5
|2.6
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.4
|11.6
|3.8
|4.2 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.4
|17.0
|6.1
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.6
|15.0
|7.7
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.7
|11.1
|11.7
|1.1 blk
Vanderbilt Commodores projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|3
|Tyler Tanner
|Guard
|6-0, 175 pounds
|So.
|33.0
|19.2
|3.6
|5.2 ast
|2
|Duke Miles
|Guard
|6-2, 188 pounds
|Gr.
|29.1
|16.5
|3.2
|4.2 ast
|5
|Tyler Nickel
|Forward
|6-7, 222 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|13.5
|3.1
|3.0 3fg
|10
|AK Okereke
|Forward
|6-7, 245 pounds
|Gr.
|26.1
|9.8
|3.5
|1.9 ast
|99
|Devin McGlockton
|Forward
|6-8, 230 pounds
|Sr.
|24.8
|9.7
|6.8
|.549 fg%
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