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Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi11 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

NASHVILLE — The top-seeded Florida Gators have a rematch against 4-seed Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday. UF looks to reach the tournament championship game for the third year in a row.

Florida beat the Commodores 98-94 in Nashville on Jan. 17. If the Gators advance, they will face the winner of the second semifinals game between Arkansas and Ole Miss. Those teams will play at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Here are live updates from Florida (26-6, 16-2 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (25-7, 11-7 SEC):

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Live Blog

Tip is at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Stay tuned for updates.

Florida Gators projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.911.52.63.4 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.411.63.84.2 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.417.06.12.0 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.615.07.73.5 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.711.111.71.1 blk

Vanderbilt Commodores projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
3Tyler TannerGuard6-0, 175 poundsSo.33.019.23.65.2 ast
2Duke MilesGuard6-2, 188 poundsGr.29.116.53.24.2 ast
5Tyler NickelForward6-7, 222 poundsJr.30.413.53.13.0 3fg
10AK OkerekeForward6-7, 245 poundsGr.26.19.83.51.9 ast
99Devin McGlocktonForward6-8, 230 poundsSr.24.89.76.8.549 fg%

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