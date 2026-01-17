Skip to main content
Florida
Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

by: Zach Abolverdi

No. 19 Florida looks to notch its first road victory over a ranked opponent this season against No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday. Tip at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

UF coach Todd Golden is 3-6 in away games against top-10 opponents. Golden’s three top-10 road wins are the most by any coach in Florida history.

The Gators are 5-4 all-time against top-10 Vandy teams, including 1-3 in away games with the lone road win coming during the 1968 season.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Vanderbilt:

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 62, Vanderbilt 60 (11:55 2H)

Vandy had a 9-0 run to tie the game, but it was snapped with a rebound and fastbreak layup by Xaivian Lee. He’s up to 10 points and now four Gators are in double figures.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 55, Vanderbilt 51 (15:54 2H)

The Gators are on an 11-2 run, led by eight points from Rueben Chinyelu, who’s now in double figures with 12 points. The Commodores haven’t scored in 2:16.

HALF: Vanderbilt 45, Florida 44

Jalen Washington grabs Vandy’s first offensive rebound on the last possession and scores at the buzzer to put the ’Dores ahead.

Alex Condon has a team-high 12 points and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner scored 13. Both teams shot 16-for-33 (48%) in the first half.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 34, Vanderbilt 31 (3:54 1H)

The Dores trimmed the deficit with a 7-0 run as UF has missed six of its last seven shots (three have been beyond the arc). Both teams are now tied with 12 paint points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 32, Vanderbilt 22 (7:57 1H)

The Gators took a double-digit lead with a 17-2 run. Alex Condon is now in double figures and Xaivian Lee has eight points after back-to-back 3-pointers.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 23, Vanderbilt 17 (11:02 1H)

The Gators are on a 10-0 run and Vandy hasn’t scored in 2:19 with four straight misses. UF has a 13-5 edge on the glass and a 10-4 edge in the paint so far.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 8, Vanderbilt 8 (15:48 1H)

Alex Condon has six points early and two rebounds, including a putback score. The Gators are already establishing their presence in the paint.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
33Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.711.82.53.5 ast
99Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.611.24.23.4 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.917.46.62.2 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.614.38.33.7 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.011.410.7.629 fg%

Vanderbilt Commodores starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
3Tyler TannerGuard6-0, 175 poundsSo.30.117.23.65.2 ast
2Duke MilesGuard6-2, 188 poundsGr.29.317.52.84.4 ast
5Tyler NickelForward6-7, 222 poundsJr.29.614.73.53.5 3fg
10AK OkerekeForward6-7, 245 poundsGr.25.18.23.61.8 ast
99Devin McGlocktonForward6-8, 230 poundsSr.24.210.47.4.589 fg%

