Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 19 Florida looks to notch its first road victory over a ranked opponent this season against No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday. Tip at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
UF coach Todd Golden is 3-6 in away games against top-10 opponents. Golden’s three top-10 road wins are the most by any coach in Florida history.
The Gators are 5-4 all-time against top-10 Vandy teams, including 1-3 in away games with the lone road win coming during the 1968 season.
Here are live updates from Florida vs. Vanderbilt:
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 62, Vanderbilt 60 (11:55 2H)
Vandy had a 9-0 run to tie the game, but it was snapped with a rebound and fastbreak layup by Xaivian Lee. He’s up to 10 points and now four Gators are in double figures.
Speed 💨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/XwiIX4YTtw
Urb doing his thing 👌— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/mCb10L7fry
ACCESS DENIED ❌❌🔒— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/JKOPMBg5mz
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 55, Vanderbilt 51 (15:54 2H)
The Gators are on an 11-2 run, led by eight points from Rueben Chinyelu, who’s now in double figures with 12 points. The Commodores haven’t scored in 2:16.
KNOCK IT DOWN TOMMY— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
Tommy sinks a 3 right after Rueben's free throw run to add 7 points for the Gators
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/HTBc9HNt3j
HALF: Vanderbilt 45, Florida 44
Jalen Washington grabs Vandy’s first offensive rebound on the last possession and scores at the buzzer to put the ’Dores ahead.
Alex Condon has a team-high 12 points and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner scored 13. Both teams shot 16-for-33 (48%) in the first half.
Zay Brown are you KIDDING?? 🔨🔨🔨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/1IoFh3Ey0n
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 34, Vanderbilt 31 (3:54 1H)
The Dores trimmed the deficit with a 7-0 run as UF has missed six of its last seven shots (three have been beyond the arc). Both teams are now tied with 12 paint points.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 32, Vanderbilt 22 (7:57 1H)
The Gators took a double-digit lead with a 17-2 run. Alex Condon is now in double figures and Xaivian Lee has eight points after back-to-back 3-pointers.
Boogie's in his GROOVE— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/qIk8sQaX7O
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 23, Vanderbilt 17 (11:02 1H)
The Gators are on a 10-0 run and Vandy hasn’t scored in 2:19 with four straight misses. UF has a 13-5 edge on the glass and a 10-4 edge in the paint so far.
Zay from the corner 😤— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/GXl4roqtUs
Xaivian through traffic 🚦— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/TOTylbft59
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 8, Vanderbilt 8 (15:48 1H)
Alex Condon has six points early and two rebounds, including a putback score. The Gators are already establishing their presence in the paint.
Tommy to the rim 💨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 17, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/DzQRIltfEL
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|33
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.7
|11.8
|2.5
|3.5 ast
|99
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.6
|11.2
|4.2
|3.4 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.9
|17.4
|6.6
|2.2 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.6
|14.3
|8.3
|3.7 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.0
|11.4
|10.7
|.629 fg%
Vanderbilt Commodores starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|3
|Tyler Tanner
|Guard
|6-0, 175 pounds
|So.
|30.1
|17.2
|3.6
|5.2 ast
|2
|Duke Miles
|Guard
|6-2, 188 pounds
|Gr.
|29.3
|17.5
|2.8
|4.4 ast
|5
|Tyler Nickel
|Forward
|6-7, 222 pounds
|Jr.
|29.6
|14.7
|3.5
|3.5 3fg
|10
|AK Okereke
|Forward
|6-7, 245 pounds
|Gr.
|25.1
|8.2
|3.6
|1.8 ast
|99
|Devin McGlockton
|Forward
|6-8, 230 pounds
|Sr.
|24.2
|10.4
|7.4
|.589 fg%
