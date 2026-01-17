Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 19 Florida looks to notch its first road victory over a ranked opponent this season against No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday. Tip at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

UF coach Todd Golden is 3-6 in away games against top-10 opponents. Golden’s three top-10 road wins are the most by any coach in Florida history.

The Gators are 5-4 all-time against top-10 Vandy teams, including 1-3 in away games with the lone road win coming during the 1968 season.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Vanderbilt:

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 62, Vanderbilt 60 (11:55 2H)

Vandy had a 9-0 run to tie the game, but it was snapped with a rebound and fastbreak layup by Xaivian Lee. He’s up to 10 points and now four Gators are in double figures.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 55, Vanderbilt 51 (15:54 2H)

The Gators are on an 11-2 run, led by eight points from Rueben Chinyelu, who’s now in double figures with 12 points. The Commodores haven’t scored in 2:16.

HALF: Vanderbilt 45, Florida 44

Jalen Washington grabs Vandy’s first offensive rebound on the last possession and scores at the buzzer to put the ’Dores ahead.

Alex Condon has a team-high 12 points and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner scored 13. Both teams shot 16-for-33 (48%) in the first half.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 34, Vanderbilt 31 (3:54 1H)

The Dores trimmed the deficit with a 7-0 run as UF has missed six of its last seven shots (three have been beyond the arc). Both teams are now tied with 12 paint points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 32, Vanderbilt 22 (7:57 1H)

The Gators took a double-digit lead with a 17-2 run. Alex Condon is now in double figures and Xaivian Lee has eight points after back-to-back 3-pointers.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 23, Vanderbilt 17 (11:02 1H)

The Gators are on a 10-0 run and Vandy hasn’t scored in 2:19 with four straight misses. UF has a 13-5 edge on the glass and a 10-4 edge in the paint so far.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 8, Vanderbilt 8 (15:48 1H)

Alex Condon has six points early and two rebounds, including a putback score. The Gators are already establishing their presence in the paint.

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 33 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.7 11.8 2.5 3.5 ast 99 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.6 11.2 4.2 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.4 6.6 2.2 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 14.3 8.3 3.7 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.0 11.4 10.7 .629 fg%

Vanderbilt Commodores starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 3 Tyler Tanner Guard 6-0, 175 pounds So. 30.1 17.2 3.6 5.2 ast 2 Duke Miles Guard 6-2, 188 pounds Gr. 29.3 17.5 2.8 4.4 ast 5 Tyler Nickel Forward 6-7, 222 pounds Jr. 29.6 14.7 3.5 3.5 3fg 10 AK Okereke Forward 6-7, 245 pounds Gr. 25.1 8.2 3.6 1.8 ast 99 Devin McGlockton Forward 6-8, 230 pounds Sr. 24.2 10.4 7.4 .589 fg%

