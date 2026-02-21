Live Blog: Game 2 updates from Florida vs. Kennesaw State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 12 Florida Gators look to win their third series of the season and sixth game in a row Saturday against Kennesaw State. UF defeated the Owls 9-3 in the series opener on Friday.
Star sophomore righty Aidan King (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound on Saturday after Liam Peterson had 12 strikeouts, one hit allowed and two walks in 5.1 frames. The Owls will throw Ty Bayer (0-0, 22.50).
Here are live updates from Florida (5-1) vs. Kennesaw State (3-1):
Florida vs. Kennesaw State Live Blog
End of 3rd: Florida 9, Kennesaw State 0
Sam Miller made a great catch and throw from third base to end the frame, giving King another zero. The Gators added a run in the bottom of the inning on another error by Kennesaw State’s second baseman, Wesley Alig, allowing Colton Schwarz to score after his leadoff single.
slick Sammy 💎— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/zbQMRIqJeM
End of 2nd: Florida 8, Kennesaw State 0
Another four-spot in the second with four hits, including a two-out, two RBI single by Sam Miller and back-to-back smacks by Karson Bowen and Cash Strayer, the latter brining home Kyle Jones after his leadoff single.
The Owls pulling starting pitcher Ty Bayer after he allowed nine hits and five earned runs with two Ks in 1.2 innings. Florida’s Aidan King gave up another hit but struck out his second batter.
atta way 2️⃣— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/WV2lyr1ePf
keep Cashin' in 🫰— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YLRSFXXJe6
End of 1st: Florida 4, Kennesaw State 0
The Gators scored four runs on six hits and started 5-for-5 at the plate, including a triple by Brendan Lawson to the fence, Jacob Kendall’s RBI double and an RBI single from Karson Bowen. Aidan King had one strikeout and one hit in the first and Lawson ended the frame on a double play from shortstop.
JK's for real 👍— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/JENy6pDkQW
K-Bow adds on ➕— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ZhOb6zWduU
the Law is off the walls 🧱— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/gVlpzr6bY6
mischief managed 🤝— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/cKXqDCnatw
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. C Karson Bowen
4. RF Cash Strayer
5. 1B Ethan Surowiec
6. LF Blake Cyr
7. DH Jacob Kendall
8. 3B Sam Miller
9. 2B Colton Schwarz
SP: RHP Aidan King