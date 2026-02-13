Live Blog: No. 13 Florida Gators vs. UAB Blazers
GAINESVILLE—Friday night at Condron Ballpark, coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida Gators kick off the 2026 baseball season against UAB. But they will do so without O’Sullivan leading them.
That’s because the UF coach was suspended for this three-game series due to his actions in last season’s Conway Regional, where he had heated interactions with multiple individuals.
In O’Sullivan’s absence, associate head coach Tom Slater will run the offense, pitching coach David Kopp will manage the arms, assistant coach Taylor Black will coach third base, director of player development Mike Rivera will coach first base (thanks to a new NCAA rule) and student assistant coach Michael Byrne will work with the bullpen.
Florida, beginning its 112th season, was 39-22 last season. As always, the Gators have lofty expectations. Under O’Sullivan, now entering season No. 19, they’ve made 17 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament.
UAB was 24-30 in 2025. Of the Blazers 35 players, 19 are in their first year with the program.
First pitch is at 6:30.
Florida Gators starting lineup
1. CF: Kyle Jones
2. SS: Brendan Lawson
3. 2B: Cade Kurland
4. C: Karson Bowen
5. Rf: Hayden Yost
6. 3B: Ethan Surowiec
7. LF: Blake Cyr
8. 1B: Landon Stripling
9. DH Jacob Kendall
SP: Liam Peterson (RHP)
UAB Blazers starting lineup
1. CF Kevin Hall
2. 3B Alex Dupuy
3. LF JP Head
4. RF Landon Beaver
5. 2B Alex Cheeseman
6. DH Brady Waugh
7. 1B Wesley Helms
8. C Austin Pierzynski
9. SS Baylor Roberts
SP: Mason Steele (RHP)
Follow below for live updates from Friday night’s game at Condron Family Ballpark. Meanwhile, you can join the discussion in SWAMP TALK, the Gators Online message board.