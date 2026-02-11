Live Blog: No. 14 Florida Gators at Georgia

The Florida Gators, winners of eight of their last nine games, are one of the hottest teams in the country. But the road to an SEC regular-season title is filled with potential speed bumps. Games still remain against multiple squads likely bound for the NCAA Tournament.

One of them takes place Wednesday night in Athens, Ga.

There, unranked Georgia, which is 17-6 overall, 5-5 in the SEC, awaits the 14th-ranked Gators (17-6, 8-2), who sit atop the league standing. If UF continues its solid play, it very likely will end up with a high seed in the postseason. The Dawgs, led by former Florida coach Mike White, currently are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi but probably can’t afford a late-season slide.

When these teams met in Gainesville on Jan. 6, Florida won easily 92-77. In the rematch, the Dawgs will be without top scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson, a guard who is out with a shoulder injury. He scored just two points vs. UF in the earlier game.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. The game is on ESPN2.

Below, we’ll have live updates from the game …

