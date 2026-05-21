Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Alabama in SEC Tournament

The Florida Gators take on Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide had a double bye as a top four seed, while No. 5 seed UF defeated Vanderbilt 8-3 in the second round on Wednesday.

Alabama swept the Gators earlier this season in Tuscaloosa. Junior right-hander Liam Peterson (2-5, 4.00 ERA) will toe the slab for Florida against the Tide’s redshirt junior righty Tyler Fay (9-3, 4.43 ERA).

Here are live updates from Florida (38-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Alabama (37-18, 18-12 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 2, Alabama 0 The Gators took the lead in the top of the fourth with home runs of 444 and 447 feet by Brendan Lawson and Ethan Surowiec, respectively. Lawson homered for the second straight game and fifth time in the last seven games. Peterson pitched his fourth scoreless frame and is up to five strikeouts.

RESPECT THE LAW ⚖️



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/2aIOIBjOZK — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026

Peterson K Counter: 5️⃣



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/2557YZjpHd — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 0, Alabama 0 Peterson gave up his fourth hit but fanned Jason Torres for his fourth K, stranding Justin Lebron on third. Peterson has ended all three innings on a strikeout. Fay tossed another 1-2-3 frame and struck out Hayden Yost for the last out and his third K.

1️⃣-6️⃣-3️⃣ gem



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/jh8MzBSY14 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 0, Alabama 0 Peterson pitched another scoreless frame and struck out two more, ending his second straight inning with a K. Ethan Surowiec had Florida’s first hit to snap 10 straight no-hit innings for Fay, but he was thrown out on a double play.

Peterson K Counter: 3️⃣



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/SwuptOyiHd — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 0, Alabama 0 Peterson was hit twice but fanned John Lemm with three straight strikes to strand both runners, ending the inning on a 100 MPH fastball. Fay tossed a 1-2-3 frame to open the game and struck out Kyle Jones and Blake Cyr.

100 MPH CHED 🧀💨



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/P8DGPvlI7j — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Liam Peterson

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