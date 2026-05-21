Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Alabama in SEC Tournament
The Florida Gators take on Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide had a double bye as a top four seed, while No. 5 seed UF defeated Vanderbilt 8-3 in the second round on Wednesday.
Alabama swept the Gators earlier this season in Tuscaloosa. Junior right-hander Liam Peterson (2-5, 4.00 ERA) will toe the slab for Florida against the Tide’s redshirt junior righty Tyler Fay (9-3, 4.43 ERA).
Here are live updates from Florida (38-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Alabama (37-18, 18-12 SEC):
End of 4th: Florida 2, Alabama 005/21/2026 04:40:03 PM
The Gators took the lead in the top of the fourth with home runs of 444 and 447 feet by Brendan Lawson and Ethan Surowiec, respectively. Lawson homered for the second straight game and fifth time in the last seven games. Peterson pitched his fourth scoreless frame and is up to five strikeouts.
RESPECT THE LAW ⚖️— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/2aIOIBjOZK
SURO. SMASH. 🥊— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/T1JUIIlAeG
Peterson K Counter: 5️⃣— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/2557YZjpHd
End of 3rd: Florida 0, Alabama 005/21/2026 04:34:07 PM
Peterson gave up his fourth hit but fanned Jason Torres for his fourth K, stranding Justin Lebron on third. Peterson has ended all three innings on a strikeout. Fay tossed another 1-2-3 frame and struck out Hayden Yost for the last out and his third K.
1️⃣-6️⃣-3️⃣ gem— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/jh8MzBSY14
End of 2nd: Florida 0, Alabama 005/21/2026 04:08:11 PM
Peterson pitched another scoreless frame and struck out two more, ending his second straight inning with a K. Ethan Surowiec had Florida’s first hit to snap 10 straight no-hit innings for Fay, but he was thrown out on a double play.
Peterson K Counter: 3️⃣— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/SwuptOyiHd
End of 1st: Florida 0, Alabama 005/21/2026 04:02:02 PM
Peterson was hit twice but fanned John Lemm with three straight strikes to strand both runners, ending the inning on a 100 MPH fastball. Fay tossed a 1-2-3 frame to open the game and struck out Kyle Jones and Blake Cyr.
100 MPH CHED 🧀💨— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 21, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/P8DGPvlI7j
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. DH Caden McDonald
6. C Karson Bowen
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. 2B Cade Kurland
9. RF Hayden Yost
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SP: RHP Liam Peterson
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