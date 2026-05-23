Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Georgia in SEC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Florida Gators will face top-seeded Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network. UF won its three-game series at No. 4 UGA in April and was the only the team to defeat the Bulldogs in a conference series during the regular season.

With a win, the Gators will advance to the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2022 and sixth time under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan has a pair of conference tournament titles (2011 and 2015) and Florida has won the SEC Tournament seven times.

Here are live updates from Florida (39-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Georgia (44-12, 23-7 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 6, Georgia 0 The Gators exploded on offense a five-spot on four knocks, including a two RBI single by Cyr — his second straight hit — after UF loaded the bases. Caden McDonald then launched a three-run homer, which got UGA starting pitcher Dylan Vigue pulled for RHP Zach Brown. Barberi struck out three Bulldogs in the third and has four Ks through two innings.

✌️ MORE CYR'ED STEAKS 🥩🥩



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/0tbB9G1u6N — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 23, 2026

THE DOCTOR CALLED 🩺🤙



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/X6BD0TRjYO — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 23, 2026

Barbie PAINT 🖌️🎨



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/73Me2SZbqa — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 23, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 1, Georgia 0 Sandefer left the game in the second inning after getting hit by a ball in his pitching arm. He has a huge knot on his right forearm and was replaced by Jackson Barberi, who retired three in a row with a three-pitch strikeout. UGA starting pitcher Dylan Vigue pitched a 1-2-3 frame after giving up a homer in the first.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 1, Georgia 0 The Gators struck first with Blake Cyr’s two-out solo shot to center field. It marks Cyr’s 13th homer of the season and second of the SEC Tournament. Russell Sandefer tossed a scoreless frame with one strikeout and stranded the leadoff hitter.

A Blaker’s Dozen Dingers (13) 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/NfTDv4hSUS — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 23, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Russell Sandefer

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