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Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Georgia in SEC Tournament

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi28 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

The No. 5 seed Florida Gators will face top-seeded Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network. UF won its three-game series at No. 4 UGA in April and was the only the team to defeat the Bulldogs in a conference series during the regular season.

With a win, the Gators will advance to the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2022 and sixth time under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan has a pair of conference tournament titles (2011 and 2015) and Florida has won the SEC Tournament seven times.

Here are live updates from Florida (39-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Georgia (44-12, 23-7 SEC):

By:Zach Abolverdi

End of 3rd: Florida 6, Georgia 0

05/23/2026 01:13:25 PM

The Gators exploded on offense a five-spot on four knocks, including a two RBI single by Cyr — his second straight hit — after UF loaded the bases. Caden McDonald then launched a three-run homer, which got UGA starting pitcher Dylan Vigue pulled for RHP Zach Brown. Barberi struck out three Bulldogs in the third and has four Ks through two innings.

By:Zach Abolverdi

End of 2nd: Florida 1, Georgia 0

05/23/2026 01:09:32 PM

Sandefer left the game in the second inning after getting hit by a ball in his pitching arm. He has a huge knot on his right forearm and was replaced by Jackson Barberi, who retired three in a row with a three-pitch strikeout. UGA starting pitcher Dylan Vigue pitched a 1-2-3 frame after giving up a homer in the first.

By:Zach Abolverdi

End of 1st: Florida 1, Georgia 0

05/23/2026 12:25:48 PM

The Gators struck first with Blake Cyr’s two-out solo shot to center field. It marks Cyr’s 13th homer of the season and second of the SEC Tournament. Russell Sandefer tossed a scoreless frame with one strikeout and stranded the leadoff hitter.

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. DH Caden McDonald
6. C Karson Bowen
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. 2B Cade Kurland
9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Russell Sandefer

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