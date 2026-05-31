Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Miami in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators and in-state rival Miami meet again on Saturday night in the winner’s bracket of the Gainesville Regional. UF leads the all-time series at 138-136-1.

Florida had a two-game sweep of the Hurricanes during non-conference play, winning the opener 7-2 and taking the series with an 8-4 win before the finale was cancelled due to weather.

Here are live updates from Florida (40-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Miami (39-18, 16-14 ACC):

By: Zach Abolverdi Bottom of 2nd: Florida 6, Miami 1 King tossed a 1-2-3 frame and struck out Vance Sheahan for his first K.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 6, Miami 1 UF pitcher Aidan King got off to a rough start, giving up a leadoff homer to Jake Ogden, a double and hit a batter. Following a pop up, the Gators made the double play to get out of the jam. Florida responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the inning, including a three-run homer by Cade Kurland. Blake Cyr also drove in Kyle Jones after he was hit by a pitch, Brendan Lawson scored on an RBI sac fly by Ethan Surowiec and Karson Bowen plated Cyr with an RBI single.

THAT'S ONE CADER OF A TATER FOLKS!



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/Hp4FCklqIn — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

THREE in the FIRST 👊👊👊



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/I8RMLc4n5s — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Aidan King

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