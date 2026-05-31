Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Miami in Gainesville Regional
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators and in-state rival Miami meet again on Saturday night in the winner’s bracket of the Gainesville Regional. UF leads the all-time series at 138-136-1.
Florida had a two-game sweep of the Hurricanes during non-conference play, winning the opener 7-2 and taking the series with an 8-4 win before the finale was cancelled due to weather.
Here are live updates from Florida (40-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Miami (39-18, 16-14 ACC):
Bottom of 2nd: Florida 6, Miami 105/30/2026 08:22:13 PM
King tossed a 1-2-3 frame and struck out Vance Sheahan for his first K.
End of 1st: Florida 6, Miami 105/30/2026 08:15:31 PM
UF pitcher Aidan King got off to a rough start, giving up a leadoff homer to Jake Ogden, a double and hit a batter. Following a pop up, the Gators made the double play to get out of the jam. Florida responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the inning, including a three-run homer by Cade Kurland. Blake Cyr also drove in Kyle Jones after he was hit by a pitch, Brendan Lawson scored on an RBI sac fly by Ethan Surowiec and Karson Bowen plated Cyr with an RBI single.
THAT'S ONE CADER OF A TATER FOLKS!— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026
🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/Hp4FCklqIn
THREE in the FIRST 👊👊👊— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026
🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/I8RMLc4n5s
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. DH Caden McDonald
6. C Karson Bowen
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. 2B Cade Kurland
9. RF Hayden Yost
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SP: RHP Aidan King
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