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Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Miami in Gainesville Regional

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi18 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators and in-state rival Miami meet again on Saturday night in the winner’s bracket of the Gainesville Regional. UF leads the all-time series at 138-136-1.

Florida had a two-game sweep of the Hurricanes during non-conference play, winning the opener 7-2 and taking the series with an 8-4 win before the finale was cancelled due to weather.

Here are live updates from Florida (40-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Miami (39-18, 16-14 ACC):

By:Zach Abolverdi

Bottom of 2nd: Florida 6, Miami 1

05/30/2026 08:22:13 PM

King tossed a 1-2-3 frame and struck out Vance Sheahan for his first K.

By:Zach Abolverdi

End of 1st: Florida 6, Miami 1

05/30/2026 08:15:31 PM

UF pitcher Aidan King got off to a rough start, giving up a leadoff homer to Jake Ogden, a double and hit a batter. Following a pop up, the Gators made the double play to get out of the jam. Florida responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the inning, including a three-run homer by Cade Kurland. Blake Cyr also drove in Kyle Jones after he was hit by a pitch, Brendan Lawson scored on an RBI sac fly by Ethan Surowiec and Karson Bowen plated Cyr with an RBI single.

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. DH Caden McDonald
6. C Karson Bowen
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. 2B Cade Kurland
9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Aidan King

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