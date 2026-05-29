Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Rider in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Greatest Show on Dirt begins in Gainesville on Friday. The Florida Gators open NCAA Tournament play against Rider at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. UF is hosting a regional for the first time since 2023.

The Gators (39-19, 18-12 SEC) have won 10 of their last 12 games, including three straight SEC series. The Broncs (33-18, 22-8 MAAC) are winners in seven of their last eight games and captured the 2026 MAAC Tournament title.

By: Zach Abolverdi Bottom of 5th: Florida 3, Rider 0 Jones drove in his second run with an RBI single to score Yost after his leadoff double. Jones and Yost have four of UF’s five hits. Sandefer pitched his second straight 1-2-3 frame and third of the game. He’s up to five Ks with one-hit in five shutout innings.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Florida 2, Rider 0 Caden McDonald had a leadoff double for UF’s third hit of the game and then scored on Landon Stripling’s RBI sac fly. Sandefer tossed his second 1-2-3 frame and has pitched four scoreless innings.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Florida 1, Rider 0 The Gators loaded the bases with their second hit by Hayden Yost and back-to-back walks but left all three runners stranded. Sandefer chucked another no-hit frame and only threw 12 pitches in the third. He’s thrown 40 for the game. Rider’s Will Gallagher was initially called safe at first for a two-single single before being ruled out after review.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Florida 1, Rider 0 Sandefer gave up his first hit, a single by Charley Magoulick, but fanned his fourth batter for another scoreless and 14-pitch inning. After UF’s homer in the first, Broncs pitcher PJ Craig tossed a 1-2-3 frame and struck out Caden McDonald for his second K.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Florida 1, Rider 0 Kyle Jones hit a leadoff jack on Rider’s first pitch. It marked the sixth home run of the season for Jones. Russell Sandefer struck out the side to open the game with a 14-pinch inning.

LEADOFF KJ TANK 🚀



🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Tyx4XNve70 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 29, 2026

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Russell Sandefer

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