Live updates from Florida vs. Troy in Gainesville Regional Final

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have their season on the line Monday night in the Gainesville Regional. They take on Troy in a winner-take-all rematch after an 11-6 loss to the Trojans on Sunday.

The Gators are playing in an NCAA Regional Game 7 for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Florida last hosted a Super Regional in 2023 on its way to a runner-up finish in the College World Series.

Here are live updates from Florida (41-20, 18-12 SEC) vs. Troy (35-30, 17-13 Sun Belt):

By: Zach Abolverdi Bottom of 5th: Troy 2, Florida 0 McDonald allowed another leadoff single but then struck out Houston Markham for his third K and Aaron Piasecki grounded out into a double play.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 4th: Troy 2, Florida 0 McDonald gave up a leadoff single to Jimmy Janicki, who has started 2-for-2, but he pitched another scoreless inning. Ethan Surowiec had UF’s second hit with a leadoff single but was thrown out on a double play. Bowen was also stranded after a free pass, and the Gators have left four on base.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 3rd: Troy 2, Florida 0 McDonald kept it going on the mound, tossing a 1-2-3 frame in his first full inning. He struck out Blake Cavill looking for his first K and has retired his first five batters. Hayden Smith threw his first 1-2-3 inning as well and struck out Kyle Jones and Brendan Lawson.

Doc's fired up 😤 pic.twitter.com/CJLMX2r0ea — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 1, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 2nd: Troy 2, Florida 0 Walls gave up another leadoff walk and was pulled for Caden McDonald. He drew the double play and a fly out for a quick three-pitch inning. The Gators didn’t enough work out of Walls, who threw just 29 pitches with two strikeouts, two hits, two runs and two walks. Florida stranded two more runners and have left three on base. Karson Bowen has UF’s only hit the first time through its lineup.

By: Zach Abolverdi End of 1st: Troy 2, Florida 0 UF pitcher Cooper Walls got off to a shaky start, walking the leadoff man and giving up a single and two RBI double. He rebounded with back-to-back Ks to end the inning, striking out both batters looking. Brendan Lawson was hit by a pitch but stranded on first.

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Cooper Walls

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