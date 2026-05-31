Live updates from Florida Gators vs. Troy in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Following wins over Rider and Miami, the Florida Gators take on Troy in the Gainesville Regional final on Sunday after the Trojans won two elimination games. UF goes for its first 3-0 sweep in Regionals since 2016.

The Gators are 2-0 to begin Regional play for the first time since 2018 and have won 12 of their last 14 games while outscoring opponents, 147-75. UF has also won five-straight games as an NCAA Regional host dating back to 2023.

Here are live updates from Florida (41-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Miami (34-30, 17-13 Sun Belt):

By: Zach Abolverdi Bottom of 1st: Florida 0, Troy 0 Blake Cyr was Florida’s first batter on base after he was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a passed ball but was stranded as Ethan Surowiec grounded out along with Kyle Jones.

First pitch is at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

Florida Gators Starting Lineup

1. CF Kyle Jones

2. SS Brendan Lawson

3. LF Blake Cyr

4. 3B Ethan Surowiec

5. DH Caden McDonald

6. C Karson Bowen

7. 1B Landon Stripling

8. 2B Cade Kurland

9. RF Hayden Yost

SP: RHP Liam Peterson

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