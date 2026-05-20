Live updates from Florida vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament
After a first-round bye, the No. 5 seed Florida Gators open SEC Tournament play on Wednesday against No. 12 seed Vanderbilt. The Commodores beat Kentucky 8-5 to advance to the second round.
The winner will face No. 4 seed Alabama on Thursday at approximately 8 p.m. ET. SEC Pitcher of the Year Aidan King (8-2, 2.50 ERA) makes the start Commodores RHP Tyler Baird (0-5, 4.81 ERA).
Here are live updates from Florida (37-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (33-24, 14-16 SEC):
End of 2nd: Florida 3, Vanderbilt 005/20/2026 01:23:56 PM
Following his three-homer game, Hayden Yost stayed hot with his 10th dinger of the season to give the Gators a 3-0 lead in the second. King responded from his first hit allowed with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. He’s up to three Ks through two scoreless frames.
Yost's 🔟th HR in his last 21 games! 🚀— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 20, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/SXxaqeXHFN
Pure filth from the King 🤢— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 20, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/pisHmHTEQm
End of 1st: Florida 2, Vanderbilt 005/20/2026 01:04:19 PM
The Gators opened their first inning with three straight hits, including back-to-back doubles by Blake Cyr and Brendan Lawson, who plate Kyle Jones after his leadoff single. Lawson scored on an RBI groundout by Ethan Surowiec. Aidan King walked Vandy’s third batter but fanned Logan Johnstone for the last out and a scoreless first frame.
GATORS on the BOARD 🎯— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 20, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/PqGQOGWlVe
Suro plates The Law ➕— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 20, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/R1FShatyYT
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
1. CF Kyle Jones
2. SS Brendan Lawson
3. LF Blake Cyr
4. 3B Ethan Surowiec
5. DH Caden McDonald
6. C Karson Bowen
7. 1B Landon Stripling
8. 2B Cade Kurland
9. RF Hayden Yost
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SP: RHP Aidan King
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