LS Jaydee Lane commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have landed their 23rd commitment for the 2027 cycle, as Mendenhall (Miss.) Simpson County Academy long snapper Jaydee Lane announced his decision on Monday.

“Lifelong dream come true,” Lane posted on social media. “Thank you to all the coaches and people in my life that have helped and pushed me to become the best possible version of myself. This is such a blessing and can’t thank God enough for giving me the opportunities I have had. Let’s go Gator Nation!!! Go Gators!!”

Lane, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, was in Gainesville this week and earned a scholarship offer at camp, resulting his commitment not long after. Mississippi State is the additional school that has offered Lane a scholarship.

“At the 2026 Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge, Lane displayed a superior level of talent,” said Kohl’s Kicking. “He is very explosive with his snapping motion and does an impressive job of staying under control with his follow through. Lane finished the charting phase of camp by scoring on 16 of his 20 long snaps with multiple .66 second snap times. Lane is a rare talent in the 2027 class and has the ability to start at the next level.”

Stay tuned to Gators Online.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!