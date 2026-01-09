Louisiana long snapper Carter Milliron commits to Florida

Louisiana long snapper Carter Milliron has committed to Florida, giving the Gators an experienced option at a key special teams position. The native of Hoover, Alabama officially visited the Gators on Thursday.

Milliron has one year of eligibility remaining and brings a proven track record after spending his college career at Louisiana. His addition helps Florida address a major need as the program works to replace Rocco Underwood, arguably the top long snapper in college football over the past few years.

With Milliron on board, the Florida Gators have now landed 15 transfers over the past week. He is also the second commitment of the day, joining East Carolina running back London Montgomery.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database, and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request, and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship, and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opened Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.