Mark Pope: Kentucky 'got beat up on the glass' by Gators

Mark Pope: Kentucky 'got beat up on the glass' by Gatorsby: Keith Niebuhr12 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppMar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) lays the ball in against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn ImagesAs he dissected Friday’s 71–63 loss in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals to the No. 4 Florida Gators, Kentucky coach Mark Pope pointed to one major difference between the teams: rebounding.