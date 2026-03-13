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Mark Pope: Kentucky 'got beat up on the glass' by Gators

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr12 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3
Alex Condon
Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) lays the ball in against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As he dissected Friday’s 71–63 loss in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals to the No. 4 Florida Gators, Kentucky coach Mark Pope pointed to one major difference between the teams: rebounding.

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