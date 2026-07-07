Meet the Florida Gators 2027 recruiting class as it stands

We’ve seen college programs wrap up their recruiting earlier and earlier each cycle. However, the 2027 class may be the earliest that we’ve seen the Florida Gators have the bulk of the work done in a cycle. Before the start of the 2026-2027 season, UF has already added 26 verbal commitments to its recruiting class. Furthermore, UF’s 2027 class is ranked No. 8 in the country at Rivals following the commitment of 4-star cornerback Raheem Floyd.

With the staff adding another name to the fold, below is a look at the current Gators commit list.

The Florida Gators have a Top-10 2027 class

Maxwell Hiller, OL, Coatesville (Pa.)

Commitment date: 4/8/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 1 IOL, No. 3 overall, No. 1 in Pennsylvania.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5.5, 305 pounds

Key Stats: Hiller won Big Man MVP honors at the Under Armour Future 50 camp last summer. Was named to MaxPrep’s first-team Junior All-American in January.

411: Hiller would be the first 5-star lineman signed by the Florida Gators since Martez Ivey in the 2015 recruiting cycle.

Elias Pearl, WR, Port Charlotte (Fla.)

Commitment date: 5/19/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 19 WR, No. 95 overall, No. 11 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 182 pounds

Key Stats: Pearl accounted for 1305 total yards of offense as a junior. He logged 1052 receiving yards and 253 rushing yards. Furthermore, Pearl scored 24 touchdowns as a junior (13 receiving, 11 rushing).

411: The Florida Gators led for Pearl most of the year. He grew up a huge fan of the Orange and Blue.

Elijah Hutcheson, OL, Roanoke (Va.) Catholic School

Commitment date: 5/5/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 10 OT, No. 103 overall, No. 2 in Virginia.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

Key Stats: Logged a 44-2.5 in the shot put in 2025. Owns an 82 4/8 wingpan.

411: Florida’s staff loves Hutcheson’s upside, but knows he needs to add weight once he enters the program. He was 261 pounds during his official visit to UF last month.

Davin Davidson, QB, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

Commitment date: 4/9/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 11 QB, No. 119 overall, No. 13 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

Key Stats: Davidson threw for 2360 yards last season. He also tossed 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. Davidson also completed 65% of his passes as a junior.

411: Davidson was UF’s top target at the quarterback position in the 2027 cycle.

Cahron Wheeler, DL/Edge, Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School

Commitment date: 6/5/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 15 edge, No. 126 overall, No. 3 in Maryland.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Key Stats: 30 tackles (6 TFL), 4 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

411: The Florida Gators prioritized Wheeler in the 2027 class. UF’s staff loves his versatility along the front line, but sees him primarily as a defensive end.

Peyton Miller, OL, Anna (Texas)

Commitment date: 4/27/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 11 IOL, No. 130 overall, No. 19 in Texas.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

Key Stats: Named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team. Posted a 24-5 record as a junior in wrestling. Miller was also a state semi-finalist and finished 4th in the 5A 285-pound division.

411: UF loves Miller as a prospect, and views him as a center at the next level.

Tramond Collins, WR, Cottondale (Fla.)

Commitment date: 3/11/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 21 WR, No. 131 overall, No. 14 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Key Stats: Accounted for 1213 total yards of offense as a junior. Collins had 613 receiving yards and 600 rushing yards. He also scored 14 total touchdowns.

411: Committed to the previous Florida staff, and de-committed after the coaching change. However, Jon Sumrall’s staff prioritized Collins and brought him back into the fold.

Florida has been successful in Georgia this cycle

Ja’Bios Smith, LB, Swainsboro (Ga.)

Commitment date: 4/8/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 14 LB, No. 151 overall, No. 12 in Georgia.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Key Stats: 72 tackles (8 TFL) and one fumble recovery.

411: The Florida Gators immediately prioritized Smith at the start of the year. UF lingered on his leaderboard, but made a strong push ahead of his official visit to land his commitment.

Aamaury Fountain, CB, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside

Commitment date: 4/11/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 20 CB, No. 156 overall, No. 13 in Georgia.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 182 pounds

Key Stats: 32 tackles (1 TFL), four interceptions, 11 deflected passes, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble.

411: Florida flipped Fountain from South Carolina in April. UF head coach Jon Sumrall personally involved himself in this recruitment.

Raheem Floyd, CB, East St. Louis (Ill.)

Commitment date: 7/7/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 22 CB, No. 170 overall, No. 9 in Illinois.

Height/Weight: 6-foot 1/2, 170 pounds

Key Stats: According to MaxPreps, Raheem Floyd accounted for 55 tackles and one interception as a junior.

411: The Florida Gators beat Missouri to land Floyd’s commitment. He’s the latest addition to UF’s 2027 class.

Andrew Beard, RB, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Commitment date: 5/8/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 12 RB, No. 182 overall, No. 19 in Georgia.

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 195 pounds

Key Stats: Beard accounted for 1292 rushing yards this past season. Furthermore, Beard logged 13 rushing touchdowns. He also added five touchdown receptions to his stat line as a junior.

411: The Florida Gators beat Clemson to land Beard’s commitment. He had prior relationships with Florida assistants Chris Foster and Buster Faulkner at their previous stops.

Amare Nugent, CB, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

Commitment date: 1/24/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 27 CB, No. 246 overall, No. 22 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Key Stats: 27 tackles (1 TFL), one sack, two interceptions, and deflected two passes.

411: Nugent was the first prospect to commit to the Florida Gators in the 2027 class.

Anthony Jennings, WR, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

Commitment date: 4/25/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 46 WR, No. 299 overall, No. 28 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds

Key Stats: 34 receptions, 823 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

411: The Florida Gators took the lead for Jennings after he visited for a Junior Day in January. UF’s standing never changed.

Zahmar Tookes, DL, Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton

Commitment date: 6/3/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 32 DL, No. 321 overall, No. 2 in New York.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3.5, 260 pounds

Key Stats: 77 tackles (10 TFL), three sacks, four quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble.

411: Tookes’ recruitment spiked at the start of the year. He silently committed to the Florida Gators during his official visit last month, but announced his decision a few days later.

Tommy Douglas, TE, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School

Commitment date: 4/16/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 20 TE, No. 362 overall, No. 7 in New Jersey.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4.5, 235 pounds

Key Stats: 33 receptions, 640 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

411: The son of longtime NFL scout and front office member Joe Douglas. Florida’s staff identified Douglas as one of their top targets at tight end early in the year.

Commitments started rolling in during the spring

Kamarion Johnson, ATH, Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County

Commitment date: 6/5/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 14 ATH, No. 363 overall, No. 41 in Georgia.

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Key Stats: Johnson plays on offense and defense for his high school. He caught 38 passes for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Johnson had 29 tackles (3 TFL) and five interceptions last season.

411: Johnson is a former N.C. State commit. However, he de-committed from the Wolfpack in the spring. He began trending towards the Florida Gators after he opened the process.

Ellis McGaskin, LB, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson

Commitment date: 6/6/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 32, No. 368 overall, No. 18 in Alabama.

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11.5, 210 pounds

Key Stats: McGaskin accounted for an impressive 160 tackles (26 TFL) as a junior. He also logged four sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, one interception, two forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles, and blocked four punts.

411: McGaskin was previously committed to Notre Dame, but backed off that pledge in January. The Florida Gators battled LSU in the spring and summer, but UF came out on top.

Jackson Ballinger, TE, Centerburg (Ohio)

Commitment date: 2/24/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 26 TE, No. 434 overall, No. 19 in Ohio.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Key Stats: Stats were not available for Ballinger.

411: Ballinger was UF’s second commitment in the 2027 class. He was a heavy lean to the Orange and Blue after visiting the campus in January.

Kailib Dillard, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks

Commitment date: 5/5/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 41 S, No. 452 overall, No. 12 in Oklahoma.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Key Stats: As a junior, Dillard totaled 78 tackles, four pass breakups, five interceptions and one forced fumble. He also made an impact on offense, hauling in 71 receptions for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns.

411: Dillard’s recruitment blew up at the start of the year. The Florida Gators hosted him for a Junior Day and prioritized him afterwards.

Stive-Bentley Keumajou, DL, Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior

Commitment date: 5/6/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 59 DL, No. 548 overall, No. 46 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.5, 295 pounds

Key Stats: Keumajou’s personal best track numbers include a 126-7 in the discus, 105-0 in the javelin, and a 41-1.5 in the shot put.

411: Keumajou played his first season of football last year after arriving from the U.K. His recruitment spiked in January, which is when the Florida Gators offered.

Tre Geathers, LB, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School

Commitment date: 6/18/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 50 LB, No. 598 overall, No. 20 in North Carolina.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1.5, 195 pounds

Key Stats: This past season, Tre Geathers accounted for 72 total tackles (7 TFL). He also added 2 interceptions, taking one of them back for a touchdown, 8 deflected passes, and blocked a punt.

411: Florida landed Geathers’ commitment over Tennessee. South Carolina and Georgia were also finalists. The Florida Gators were the newest school to his recruitment when they offered in late April. That didn’t stop the Gators from landing him, though.

Cain Van Norden, DL, Upper Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara

Commitment date: 5/15/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 68 DL, No. 623 overall, No. 14 in Maryland.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 299 pounds

Key Stats: Owns an impressive frame. Van Norden was measured at 6-foot-6.4, 310 pounds during his Florida official visit. Furthermore, his 84-inch wingspan was another standout.

411: The Florida Gators began pressing for Van Norden after he visited in the spring. UF’s pursuit led to his commitment in May.

De’Voun Kendrick, DL, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School

Commitment date: 4/27/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 70 DL, No. 626 overall, No. 51 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

Key Stats: 28 tackles (13 TFL), 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble as a junior.

411: Despite his 3-star ranking, the Florida Gators are extremely high on Kendrick’s abilities.

Kamauri Whitfield, DB, Orlando (Fla.) First Academy

Commitment date: 6/6/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 82 cornerback, No. 732 overall, No. 61 in Florida.

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Key Stats: According to the First Academy staff, Kamauri Whitfield accounted for 52 tackles (7 TFL), 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, and 5 quarterback hurries as a junior.

411: Whitfield was committed to Tennessee when the Florida Gators staff started to press. He eventually decommitted from the Volunteers and was viewed as a UF lean ever since.

Aaron McWilliams, K, Sharpsburg (Ga.)

Commitment date: 6/22/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 3 K, No. 2144 overall, No. 226 in Georgia.

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Key Stats: Kohls kicking ranks McWilliams as a 5-star kicker and punter. He’s the No. 8-ranked kicker and No. 8-ranked punter in their rankings. McWilliams made five kicks out of his seven attempts this past season, with a long of 50 yards. He also made 40 out of 40 PATs.

411: The Florida Gators wanted to add another kicker to the roster. The Gators offered McWilliams after he camped at Friday Night Lights. He silently committed to UF’s staff the next day, and announced his decision a few days later.

Jaydee Lane, LS, Mendenhall (Miss.) Simpson County Academy

Commitment date: 6/8/26

On3 Industry Rankings: No. 2 LS, No. 2159 overall, No. 45 in Mississippi.

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Key Stats: Kohls ranks Lane as the No. 14 long snapper and a 4-star prospect in their rankings.

411: The Florida Gators added Lane to the 2027 class last month after he participated in their special teams camp.