Meet the Florida Gators' portal class … so far

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on January 2. Since then, thousands of players have entered their names into it, as they look to find a new school for their collegiate future. The Florida Gators currently sit with 13 names in their portal class, and are on a run of additions in the last few days. Below is a look at the Florida Gators’ transfer class as it currently stands.

DJ Coleman, S, Baylor

Commitment date: 1/4/2026

Rivals Industry Rating: No. 128 overall transfer, No. 11 transfer S

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210-pounds

Key Stats: 46 tackles (6.5 TFL), 1 forced fumble, 2 INT in 2025

411: This was the first portal commitment for the Florida Gators

Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL, Jacksonville State

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rating: No. 145 overall transfer, No. 12 transfer DL

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295-pounds

Key Stats: 43 tackles (6.5 TFL), 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles this past season

411: This was one of the top overall targets regardless of position for the Florida Gators

Aaron Philo, QB, Georgia Tech

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 152 overall transfer, No. 19 transfer QB

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220-pounds

Key Stats: 21 of 28 passing (75% completion), for 373 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

411: Played under several current UF staffers at Georgia Tech and has a close bond with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Evan Pryor, RB, Cincinnati

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 177 overall transfer, No. 17 transfer RB

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9 195-pounds

Key Stats: 76 rushing attempts for 522 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Also caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

411: Helped add much needed depth to the running back room after the Florida Gators lost 3 backs to the portal.

Cam Dooley, S, Kentucky

Commitment date: 1/7/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 270 overall transfer, No. 26 transfer S

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 208-pounds

Key Stats: 30 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

411: Played under current Florida assistants Brad White and Chris Collins at Kentucky.

TJ Shanahan, IOL, Penn State

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 340 overall transfer, No. 25 transfer IOL

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315-pounds

Key Stats: Appeared in 13 games this past season at Penn State

411: From the Orlando area and also is the cousin of former Flordia Gators OL Jon Halapio

Micah Mays, WR, Wake Forest

Commitment date: 1/7/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 380 overall transfer, No. 57 transfer WR

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 196-pounds

Key Stats: 18 receptions for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns

411: From the Sunshine State, and from the same general area as Florida Gators WR coach Marcus Davis

Bailey Stockton, WR, Georgia Tech

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 616 overall transfer, No. 90 transfer WR

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185-pounds

Key Stats: 21 receptions for 233 receiving yards this past season

411: Played under current Florida Gators inside WR coach Trent McKnight. Also was high school teamamtes with UF transfer QB commit Aaron Philo.

Lacota Dippre, TE, James Madison

Commitment date: 1/5/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 630 overall transfer, No. 29 transfer TE

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 252-pounds

Key Stats: 17 catches for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns. Also scored a rushing TD, along with 49 rushing yards.

411: Started his college career at Charlotte and played edge, but moved to tight end at James Madison.

Eagan Boyer, OT, Penn State

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 631 overall transfer, No. 48 transfer OT

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 302-pounds

Key Stats: Appeared in 8 games this past season at Penn State

411: Played at Penn State under current UF assistant caoch Phil Trautwein. He was also teamamtes with TJ Shanahan at Penn State.

DK Kalu, DL, Baylor

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 961 overall transfer, No. 94 transfer DL

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 309-pounds

Key Stats: 11 tackles (.5 TFL)

411: He is the son of former NFL defensive lineman N.D. Kalu, who spent several years in the league.

Patrick Durkin, K, Tulane

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 2237 overall transfer, No. 28 transfer K

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 175-pounds

Key Stats: Made 25 of 28 field goals, along with 41 of 42 extra points

411: Durkin’s 24 made field goals last year are the most in Tulane history. Meanwhile, his 112 points led the conference and set the record for a Green Wave kicker.

Alec Clark, P, Tulane

Commitment date: 1/6/2026

Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 2238 overall transfer, No. 14 transfer P

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 184-pounds

Key Stats: Averaged 46.5 yards per punt

411: Was the starting punter at Tulane last season. Clark’s longest punt last season went 70 yards. Had an average of 46.5 yards, which is tied for No. 11 nationally.