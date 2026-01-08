Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Meet the Florida Gators' portal class … so far

IMG_6615by: Blake Alderman2 hours agoBlake_Alderman

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on January 2. Since then, thousands of players have entered their names into it, as they look to find a new school for their collegiate future. The Florida Gators currently sit with 13 names in their portal class, and are on a run of additions in the last few days. Below is a look at the Florida Gators’ transfer class as it currently stands.

Florida Gators transfer commitment list to date

DJ Coleman, S, Baylor
Commitment date: 1/4/2026
Rivals Industry Rating: No. 128 overall transfer, No. 11 transfer S
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210-pounds
Key Stats: 46 tackles (6.5 TFL), 1 forced fumble, 2 INT in 2025
411: This was the first portal commitment for the Florida Gators

Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL, Jacksonville State
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rating: No. 145 overall transfer, No. 12 transfer DL
Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295-pounds
Key Stats: 43 tackles (6.5 TFL), 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles this past season
411: This was one of the top overall targets regardless of position for the Florida Gators

Aaron Philo, QB, Georgia Tech
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 152 overall transfer, No. 19 transfer QB
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220-pounds
Key Stats: 21 of 28 passing (75% completion), for 373 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.
411: Played under several current UF staffers at Georgia Tech and has a close bond with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Evan Pryor, RB, Cincinnati
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 177 overall transfer, No. 17 transfer RB
Height/Weight: 5-foot-9 195-pounds
Key Stats: 76 rushing attempts for 522 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Also caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.
411: Helped add much needed depth to the running back room after the Florida Gators lost 3 backs to the portal.

Cam Dooley, S, Kentucky
Commitment date: 1/7/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 270 overall transfer, No. 26 transfer S
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 208-pounds
Key Stats: 30 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
411: Played under current Florida assistants Brad White and Chris Collins at Kentucky.

TJ Shanahan, IOL, Penn State
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 340 overall transfer, No. 25 transfer IOL
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315-pounds
Key Stats: Appeared in 13 games this past season at Penn State
411: From the Orlando area and also is the cousin of former Flordia Gators OL Jon Halapio

Micah Mays, WR, Wake Forest
Commitment date: 1/7/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 380 overall transfer, No. 57 transfer WR
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 196-pounds
Key Stats: 18 receptions for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns
411: From the Sunshine State, and from the same general area as Florida Gators WR coach Marcus Davis

Bailey Stockton, WR, Georgia Tech
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 616 overall transfer, No. 90 transfer WR
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185-pounds
Key Stats: 21 receptions for 233 receiving yards this past season
411: Played under current Florida Gators inside WR coach Trent McKnight. Also was high school teamamtes with UF transfer QB commit Aaron Philo.

Lacota Dippre, TE, James Madison
Commitment date: 1/5/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 630 overall transfer, No. 29 transfer TE
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 252-pounds
Key Stats: 17 catches for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns. Also scored a rushing TD, along with 49 rushing yards.
411: Started his college career at Charlotte and played edge, but moved to tight end at James Madison.

Eagan Boyer, OT, Penn State
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 631 overall transfer, No. 48 transfer OT
Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 302-pounds
Key Stats: Appeared in 8 games this past season at Penn State
411: Played at Penn State under current UF assistant caoch Phil Trautwein. He was also teamamtes with TJ Shanahan at Penn State.

DK Kalu, DL, Baylor
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 961 overall transfer, No. 94 transfer DL
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 309-pounds
Key Stats: 11 tackles (.5 TFL)
411: He is the son of former NFL defensive lineman N.D. Kalu, who spent several years in the league.

Patrick Durkin, K, Tulane
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 2237 overall transfer, No. 28 transfer K
Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 175-pounds
Key Stats: Made 25 of 28 field goals, along with 41 of 42 extra points
411: Durkin’s 24 made field goals last year are the most in Tulane history. Meanwhile, his 112 points led the conference and set the record for a Green Wave kicker.

Alec Clark, P, Tulane
Commitment date: 1/6/2026
Rivals Industry Rankings: No. 2238 overall transfer, No. 14 transfer P
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 184-pounds
Key Stats: Averaged 46.5 yards per punt
411: Was the starting punter at Tulane last season. Clark’s longest punt last season went 70 yards. Had an average of 46.5 yards, which is tied for No. 11 nationally.

You may also like