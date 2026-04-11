Micah Mays makes loud statement in Florida Gators' Orange & Blue Game

Micah Mays makes loud statement in Florida Gators' Orange & Blue Gameby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3Read In App Zach Abolverdi Attachments 4:25 PM (5 minutes ago) to me Florida wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (5) and Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12) celebrate during the second half of the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]There has been plenty of buzz this spring about transfer receiver Micah Mays of the Florida Gators. On Saturday, he showed why.