Watch WR Micah Mays score 2 TDs in Orange and Blue Game

Florida wide receiver Micah Mays didn’t waste time making an impression in the Orange and Blue Game, turning heads with a breakout first half performance.

The Wake Forest transfer found the end zone twice before the break, showcasing the kind of big-play ability the Gators have been looking to add to the room.

Mays’ first score came on a deep shot where he got behind the defense and raced in for a 75-yard touchdown from Tramell Jones. It was a clear example of his speed stretching the field and creating instant offense. Not long after, he struck again on a 23-yard touchdown from Aaron Philo.

The early production quickly has made Micah Mays one of the standout performers of the scrimmage, especially in a setting where reps are limited and impact plays matter.

For a receiver working to carve out a role, putting up two explosive touchdowns in one half is the type of statement that gets attention from the staff. You can watch those touchdowns below.

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