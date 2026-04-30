More than 40 Florida student-athletes graduating this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida’s spring commencement ceremonies begin this week, and more than 40 UF student-athletes will be among the 11,000 graduates. In addition, 10 Florida Gators finished undergraduate or graduate certificates.
The UF student-athletes spring graduate include eight current or former football players, featuring Tyrie Cleveland, Quincy Wilson and recent NFL Draftee Trey Smack, men’s basketball player Xaivian Lee and four baseball players, including 2017 national champion Michael Byrne.
The spring graduates also include men’s golfer and 2023 national champion Parker Bell, three gymnasts, soccer players and volleyball players, and multiple members of Florida’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s track & field teams, including 2023 outdoor national champion Emmanuel Bamidele.
- 1Breaking
ANOTHER Gators commitment
4-star OL Peyton Miller pledges to Florida
- 2Hot
The next UF pledge?
Who could be next to commit to the Florida Gators?
- 3
D-Line recruiting board
Targets to track following 3-star De'Voun Kendrick's commitment
- 4
Florida football commitment
In-state DL De'Voun Kendrick picks Gators
- 5
UF women's hoops lands transfer
Kiyomi McMiller is a Gator
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Former Florida safety Dylan Stubbs IV is among 10 student-athletes earning certificates, including Paige Crowther (lacrosse), Micayla Cronk (women’s swimming), Tia Wilson (women’s track & field), softball players Guilia Desiderio and Kendra Falby, and baseball players Billy Barlow, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, Ricky Reeth and Cole Stanford.
Spring commencement ceremonies began on Wednesday and run through Monday. Click here for more info on the student-athletes graduating this week.
|2026 University of Florida Student-Athlete Spring Graduates
|Name
|Sport
|Degree
|Michael Byrne
|Baseball
|Education Sciences
|Cade Kurland
|Baseball
|Finance
|Ashton Wilson
|Baseball
|Psychology
|Hayden Yost
|Baseball
|Business Administration
|Xaivian Lee
|Men’s Basketball
|Economics
|Tyrie Cleveland
|Football
|Family, Youth & Community Sciences
|Knijeah Harris
|Football
|Education Sciences
|Fred Johnson
|Football
|Family, Youth & Community Sciences
|Cahron Rackley
|Football
|Masters, Sport Management
|Brayden Slade
|Football
|Sport Management
|Trey Smack
|Football
|Sport Management
|Aaron Williams
|Football
|History
|Quincy Wilson
|Football
|Sociology
|Parker Bell
|Men’s Golf
|Sport Management
|Lori Brubach
|Gymnastics
|Sport Management
|Riley McCusker
|Gymnastics
|Applied Physiology and Kinesiology
|Leanne Wong
|Gymnastics
|Masters, Health Education Behavior
|Cali Bishop
|Lacrosse
|Criminology
|Theresa Bragg
|Lacrosse
|Economics
|Kaitlyn Davies
|Lacrosse
|Advertising
|Gianna Monaco
|Lacrosse
|Criminology
|Ava Tighe
|Lacrosse
|Advertising
|Carly Wilson
|Lacrosse
|Marketing
|Sydney Wilson
|Lacrosse
|Finance
|Jennifer Woodings
|Lacrosse
|Business Administration
|Njeri Butts
|Soccer
|Sport Management
|Alexa Goldberg
|Soccer
|Masters, Environmental Engineering Science
|Emilee Hauser
|Soccer
|Masters, Public Health
|Eric Brown
|Men’s Swimming
|Computer Science
|Elisha Dees
|Men’s Diving
|Health Education & Behavior
|Daniel Gordon
|Men’s Swimming
|BS/MS, Mechanical Engineering (Combined)
|Gio Linscheer
|Men’s Swimming
|Finance
|Tori Bindi
|Women’s Swimming
|Doctor of Medicine
|Chloe Bishop
|Women’s Diving
|Psychology
|Casey Greenberg
|Women’s Diving
|Health Education & Behavior
|Anna Moore
|Women’s Swimming
|Political Science
|Emmanuel Bamidele
|Men’s Track & Field
|Sport Management
|Ryan Maseman
|Men’s Track & Field
|Finance
|Matt Stratton
|Men’s Track & Field
|Sport Management
|Joseph Wester
|Men’s Track & Field
|Journalism
|Kate Drummond
|Women’s Track & Field
|Tourism, Hosp & Event Mgt
|Anna Loehle
|Women’s Track & Field
|Applied Physiology and Kinesiology
|Bethan Morley
|Women’s Track & Field
|International Business
|Emily Canaan
|Volleyball
|Health Education & Behavior
|Anne “AC” Fitzpatrick
|Volleyball
|Masters, Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
|Amaya Thomas
|Volleyball
|Biomedical Engineering
|Certificates
|Billy Barlow
|Baseball
|Sport Management UG Certificate
|Ernesto Lugo-Canchola
|Baseball
|Sport Management UG Certificate
|Ricky Reeth
|Baseball
|AI Fundamentals and Applications UG Certificate
|Cole Stanford
|Baseball
|Sport Management UG Certificate
|Dylan Stubbs IV
|Football
|Sport and Health Leaders UG Certificate
|Paige Crowther
|Lacrosse
|Public Health Grad Certificate
|Guilia Desiderio
|Softball
|Sport Management UG Certificate
|Kendra Falby
|Softball
|Sport Management UG Certificate
|Micayla Cronk
|Women’s Swimming
|Sports & Health Leaders UG Certificate
|Tia Wilson
|Women’s Track & Field
|Sport Management UG Certificate