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More than 40 Florida student-athletes graduating this week

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi12 hours agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida’s spring commencement ceremonies begin this week, and more than 40 UF student-athletes will be among the 11,000 graduates. In addition, 10 Florida Gators finished undergraduate or graduate certificates.

The UF student-athletes spring graduate include eight current or former football players, featuring Tyrie Cleveland, Quincy Wilson and recent NFL Draftee Trey Smack, men’s basketball player Xaivian Lee and four baseball players, including 2017 national champion Michael Byrne.

The spring graduates also include men’s golfer and 2023 national champion Parker Bell, three gymnasts, soccer players and volleyball players, and multiple members of Florida’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s track & field teams, including 2023 outdoor national champion Emmanuel Bamidele.

Former Florida safety Dylan Stubbs IV is among 10 student-athletes earning certificates, including Paige Crowther (lacrosse), Micayla Cronk (women’s swimming), Tia Wilson (women’s track & field), softball players Guilia Desiderio and Kendra Falby, and baseball players Billy Barlow, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, Ricky Reeth and Cole Stanford.

Spring commencement ceremonies began on Wednesday and run through Monday. Click here for more info on the student-athletes graduating this week.

2026 University of Florida Student-Athlete Spring Graduates
NameSportDegree
Michael ByrneBaseballEducation Sciences
Cade KurlandBaseballFinance
Ashton WilsonBaseballPsychology
Hayden YostBaseballBusiness Administration
Xaivian LeeMen’s BasketballEconomics
Tyrie ClevelandFootballFamily, Youth & Community Sciences
Knijeah HarrisFootballEducation Sciences
Fred JohnsonFootballFamily, Youth & Community Sciences
Cahron RackleyFootballMasters, Sport Management
Brayden SladeFootballSport Management
Trey SmackFootballSport Management
Aaron WilliamsFootballHistory
Quincy WilsonFootballSociology
Parker BellMen’s GolfSport Management
Lori BrubachGymnasticsSport Management
Riley McCuskerGymnasticsApplied Physiology and Kinesiology
Leanne WongGymnasticsMasters, Health Education Behavior
Cali BishopLacrosseCriminology
Theresa BraggLacrosseEconomics
Kaitlyn DaviesLacrosseAdvertising
Gianna MonacoLacrosseCriminology
Ava TigheLacrosseAdvertising
Carly WilsonLacrosseMarketing
Sydney WilsonLacrosseFinance
Jennifer WoodingsLacrosseBusiness Administration
Njeri ButtsSoccerSport Management
Alexa GoldbergSoccerMasters, Environmental Engineering Science
Emilee HauserSoccerMasters, Public Health
Eric BrownMen’s SwimmingComputer Science
Elisha DeesMen’s DivingHealth Education & Behavior
Daniel GordonMen’s SwimmingBS/MS, Mechanical Engineering (Combined)
Gio LinscheerMen’s SwimmingFinance
Tori BindiWomen’s SwimmingDoctor of Medicine
Chloe BishopWomen’s DivingPsychology
Casey GreenbergWomen’s DivingHealth Education & Behavior
Anna MooreWomen’s SwimmingPolitical Science
Emmanuel BamideleMen’s Track & FieldSport Management
Ryan MasemanMen’s Track & FieldFinance
Matt StrattonMen’s Track & FieldSport Management
Joseph WesterMen’s Track & FieldJournalism
Kate DrummondWomen’s Track & FieldTourism, Hosp & Event Mgt
Anna LoehleWomen’s Track & FieldApplied Physiology and Kinesiology
Bethan MorleyWomen’s Track & FieldInternational Business
Emily CanaanVolleyballHealth Education & Behavior
Anne “AC” FitzpatrickVolleyballMasters, Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Amaya ThomasVolleyballBiomedical Engineering
Certificates
Billy BarlowBaseballSport Management UG Certificate
Ernesto Lugo-CancholaBaseballSport Management UG Certificate
Ricky ReethBaseballAI Fundamentals and Applications UG Certificate
Cole StanfordBaseballSport Management UG Certificate
Dylan Stubbs IVFootballSport and Health Leaders UG Certificate
Paige CrowtherLacrossePublic Health Grad Certificate
Guilia DesiderioSoftballSport Management UG Certificate
Kendra FalbySoftballSport Management UG Certificate
Micayla CronkWomen’s SwimmingSports & Health Leaders UG Certificate
Tia WilsonWomen’s Track & FieldSport Management UG Certificate