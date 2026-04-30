More than 40 Florida student-athletes graduating this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida’s spring commencement ceremonies begin this week, and more than 40 UF student-athletes will be among the 11,000 graduates. In addition, 10 Florida Gators finished undergraduate or graduate certificates.

The UF student-athletes spring graduate include eight current or former football players, featuring Tyrie Cleveland, Quincy Wilson and recent NFL Draftee Trey Smack, men’s basketball player Xaivian Lee and four baseball players, including 2017 national champion Michael Byrne.

The spring graduates also include men’s golfer and 2023 national champion Parker Bell, three gymnasts, soccer players and volleyball players, and multiple members of Florida’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s track & field teams, including 2023 outdoor national champion Emmanuel Bamidele.

Former Florida safety Dylan Stubbs IV is among 10 student-athletes earning certificates, including Paige Crowther (lacrosse), Micayla Cronk (women’s swimming), Tia Wilson (women’s track & field), softball players Guilia Desiderio and Kendra Falby, and baseball players Billy Barlow, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, Ricky Reeth and Cole Stanford.

Spring commencement ceremonies began on Wednesday and run through Monday. Click here for more info on the student-athletes graduating this week.