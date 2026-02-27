Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team includes Rueben Chinyelu

Junior center Rueben Chinyelu is having a season to remember for the Florida Gators. He’s averaging a double-double and is the third-leading rebounder in the country. Meanwhile, Chinyelu has played stellar defense and Friday he was rewarded for that when he was named to the Naismith Men’s College Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team.

Per a UF release, “Chinyelu has started at center in all 68 games as a Gator over the past two seasons, helping UF to a 58-10 record as a starter. He provides a versatile defensive presence as a bulwark in the paint who has feet quick enough to contain guards on the perimeter. Chinyelu has posted three 20-rebounds games this season alone, something no Gator has done in their entire career over the past 50 years.”

Though 28 games this season (UF is 22-6), Chinyelu is averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. His 322 rebounds is the 10th-best single-season total in program history. All told, Chinyelu has 16 double-doubles, which tied for second-most in a season in Florida history.

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team

Athlete Team Flory Bidunga Kansas Cameron Boozer Duke Jaden Bradley Arizona Maliq Brown Duke Javontae Campbell Bowling Green Rueben Chinyelu Florida Somto Cyril Georgia Silas Demary Jr. UConn Zuby Ejiofor St. John’s Yaxel Lendeborg Michigan Tamin Lipsey Iowa State Aday Mara Michigan Tyler Tanner Vanderbilt Joseph Tugler Houston Ernest Udeh Jr. Miami

The top single-season rebounding seasons in Gators history