Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team includes Rueben Chinyelu
Junior center Rueben Chinyelu is having a season to remember for the Florida Gators. He’s averaging a double-double and is the third-leading rebounder in the country. Meanwhile, Chinyelu has played stellar defense and Friday he was rewarded for that when he was named to the Naismith Men’s College Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team.
Per a UF release, “Chinyelu has started at center in all 68 games as a Gator over the past two seasons, helping UF to a 58-10 record as a starter. He provides a versatile defensive presence as a bulwark in the paint who has feet quick enough to contain guards on the perimeter. Chinyelu has posted three 20-rebounds games this season alone, something no Gator has done in their entire career over the past 50 years.”
Though 28 games this season (UF is 22-6), Chinyelu is averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. His 322 rebounds is the 10th-best single-season total in program history. All told, Chinyelu has 16 double-doubles, which tied for second-most in a season in Florida history.
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team
|Athlete
|Team
|Flory Bidunga
|Kansas
|Cameron Boozer
|Duke
|Jaden Bradley
|Arizona
|Maliq Brown
|Duke
|Javontae Campbell
|Bowling Green
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Florida
|Somto Cyril
|Georgia
|Silas Demary Jr.
|UConn
|Zuby Ejiofor
|St. John’s
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|Michigan
|Tamin Lipsey
|Iowa State
|Aday Mara
|Michigan
|Tyler Tanner
|Vanderbilt
|Joseph Tugler
|Houston
|Ernest Udeh Jr.
|Miami
The top single-season rebounding seasons in Gators history
|Rank
|Player
|Rebounds
|Season
|Average
|Honors
|Notable
|1
|Neal Walk
|494 (25 games)
|1967–68
|19.8
|AP All-American 2nd-team
|NCAA rebounding leader
|2
|Neal Walk
|481 (27 games)
|1968–69
|17.8
|AP All-American 3rd-team
|UF career rebounding leader; 2nd overall pick, 1969
|3
|Al Horford
|360 (38 games)
|2006–07
|9.5
|AP All-American 3rd-team
|UF played 38 games, won national title
|4
|Cliff Luyk
|352 (23 games)
|1961–62
|15.3
|All-SEC 2nd-team
|Led SEC in rebounding
|5
|Joakim Noah
|337 (40 games)
|2006–07
|8.4
|AP All-American 2nd-team
|687 career boards at UF
|6
|Bob Smyth
|330 (26 games)
|1975–76
|12.7
|All-SEC 3rd-team
|794 career boards at UF
|t7
|Jim Zinn
|328 (21 games)
|1957–58
|15.6
|3rd in the SEC in rebounds
|9.2 career UF rebounding average
|t7
|Cliff Luyk
|328 (25 games)
|1960–61
|13.1
|2nd in the SEC in rebounds
|12.2 career UF rebounding average
|9
|Gary Keller
|326 (26 games)
|1965–66
|12.5
|All-SEC 2nd-team
|No. 10 on UF’s career rebounding list
|10
|Rueben Chinyelu
|322 (28 games)
|2025-26
|11.5
|—
|—