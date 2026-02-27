Skip to main content
Florida
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team includes Rueben Chinyelu

by: Keith Niebuhr

Junior center Rueben Chinyelu is having a season to remember for the Florida Gators. He’s averaging a double-double and is the third-leading rebounder in the country. Meanwhile, Chinyelu has played stellar defense and Friday he was rewarded for that when he was named to the Naismith Men’s College Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team.

Per a UF release, “Chinyelu has started at center in all 68 games as a Gator over the past two seasons, helping UF to a 58-10 record as a starter. He provides a versatile defensive presence as a bulwark in the paint who has feet quick enough to contain guards on the perimeter. Chinyelu has posted three 20-rebounds games this season alone, something no Gator has done in their entire career over the past 50 years.”

Though 28 games this season (UF is 22-6), Chinyelu is averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. His 322 rebounds is the 10th-best single-season total in program history. All told, Chinyelu has 16 double-doubles, which tied for second-most in a season in Florida history.

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team

AthleteTeam
Flory BidungaKansas
Cameron BoozerDuke
Jaden BradleyArizona
Maliq Brown Duke
Javontae CampbellBowling Green
Rueben ChinyeluFlorida
Somto CyrilGeorgia
Silas Demary Jr.UConn
Zuby EjioforSt. John’s
Yaxel LendeborgMichigan
Tamin LipseyIowa State
Aday MaraMichigan
Tyler TannerVanderbilt
Joseph TuglerHouston
Ernest Udeh Jr.Miami

The top single-season rebounding seasons in Gators history

RankPlayerReboundsSeason  Average HonorsNotable
1Neal Walk494 (25 games)1967–6819.8AP All-American 2nd-team NCAA rebounding leader 
2Neal Walk481 (27 games)1968–6917.8AP All-American 3rd-team UF career rebounding leader; 2nd overall pick, 1969
3Al Horford360 (38 games)2006–079.5AP All-American 3rd-team UF played 38 games, won national title
Cliff Luyk352 (23 games)1961–6215.3All-SEC 2nd-teamLed SEC in rebounding
5Joakim Noah337 (40 games)2006–078.4AP All-American 2nd-team 687 career boards at UF
Bob Smyth330 (26 games)1975–7612.7All-SEC 3rd-team794 career boards at UF
t7Jim Zinn328 (21 games)1957–5815.63rd in the SEC in rebounds9.2 career UF rebounding average
t7Cliff Luyk328 (25 games)1960–6113.12nd in the SEC in rebounds12.2 career UF rebounding average
9Gary Keller326 (26 games)1965–6612.5All-SEC 2nd-teamNo. 10 on UF’s career rebounding list
10 Rueben Chinyelu322 (28 games) 2025-2611.5