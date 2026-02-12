New ESPN mock draft has Gators defender going in the 1st round
Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks continues to get lots of buzz as a potential first-round draft pick. The latest comes from ESPN’s Field Yates, who has released his updated mock draft for the entire first round. He has Banks squarely in it.
Yates projects Banks as the No. 16 overall pick to the New York Jets. Wednesday, Banks was invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis from February 23-March 2.
He recently turned heads at the Panini Senior Bowl with his performances in practice. He also recorded 1 tackle, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss in the game.
Wrote Sam Kirk of SB Nation: “Banks answered the biggest question surrounding his week with his best performance. After a rough start, the Florida defensive tackle showed improved quickness and finishing ability on Day 3. He won multiple one-on-one reps as a pass rusher, picked up a sack during team drills, and held his ground against the run. Banks reminded scouts why his size and upside remain intriguing at the next level.”
Banks was injured most of the 2025 season after a breakout year in 2024.
Over his three seasons at UF after transferring from Louisville, Banks recorded 46 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He made preseason watch lists in 2025 for two prestigious awards — the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Award. But he was slowed by a lower body injury and played in only three games.
To his credit, Banks could have mailed it in after being sidelined early in the season. But he returned to play the final two games.
Top 10
- 1New
Over Salary Cap
How schools circumvent $21M cap
- 2Hot
DeMarco Murray
Reportedly headed to NFL
- 3
Alabama Football
Lands assistant from ACC
- 4
Top 10 QBs
Ranking QBs heading into 2026
- 5Trending
Bruce Pearl
Shreds Nate Oats over Bediako
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
No other Gators were in Yates’ first-round projection
Here is what the rest of Yates’ projected first round looks like:
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech
5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State
6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah
7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State
8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami
11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State
13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee
14. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon, WR – USC
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M
16. New York Jets: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida Gators
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina
19. Carolina Panthers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami
20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State
24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington
25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri
26. Buffalo Bills: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M
28. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama
29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee
30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon
31. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT/G – Utah
32. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M