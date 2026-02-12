New ESPN mock draft has Gators defender going in the 1st round

Former Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks continues to get lots of buzz as a potential first-round draft pick. The latest comes from ESPN’s Field Yates, who has released his updated mock draft for the entire first round. He has Banks squarely in it.

Yates projects Banks as the No. 16 overall pick to the New York Jets. Wednesday, Banks was invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis from February 23-March 2.

He recently turned heads at the Panini Senior Bowl with his performances in practice. He also recorded 1 tackle, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss in the game.

Wrote Sam Kirk of SB Nation: “Banks answered the biggest question surrounding his week with his best performance. After a rough start, the Florida defensive tackle showed improved quickness and finishing ability on Day 3. He won multiple one-on-one reps as a pass rusher, picked up a sack during team drills, and held his ground against the run. Banks reminded scouts why his size and upside remain intriguing at the next level.”

Banks was injured most of the 2025 season after a breakout year in 2024.

Over his three seasons at UF after transferring from Louisville, Banks recorded 46 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. He made preseason watch lists in 2025 for two prestigious awards — the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Award. But he was slowed by a lower body injury and played in only three games.

To his credit, Banks could have mailed it in after being sidelined early in the season. But he returned to play the final two games.

No other Gators were in Yates’ first-round projection

Here is what the rest of Yates’ projected first round looks like:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

16. New York Jets: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida Gators

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

19. Carolina Panthers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

31. New England Patriots: Caleb Lomu, OT/G – Utah

32. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M