NFL insiders highlight reactions to Florida landing TE Tommy Douglas

On Thursday, Florida added another key piece to its recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas. The reaction quickly spread across social media as analysts, Florida fans and fans weighed in on the addition.

With Rivals, the 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound Douglas is the No. 23 tight end in the 2027 class.

Douglas’ commitment also drew attention because of his family background. His father, Joe Douglas, is a former New York Jets general manager and currently an executive with the Philadelphia Eagles, adding another layer of buzz around the decision and the program’s latest win on the recruiting trail.

One of the more notable reactions came from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who highlighted the connection and the NFL ties surrounding Tommy Douglas’ family.

Below are some of the notable reactions on social media.

The son of former #Jets GM and now #Eagles executive Joe Douglas commits to UF. Imagine there are a few current and former Philly execs happy about this one. https://t.co/Mm1oVfIXeQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2026

The son of Eagles exec/ex-Jets GM Joe Douglas—who worked with new Florida GM Dave Caldwell in Philly through 2025. Also, Douglas' boss, Eagles GM Howie Roseman, happens to be a Gator as well.



Pretty cool. https://t.co/ugsysEqzQ2 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 16, 2026

Philly front office definitely popping bottles right now 😂 Eagles connection paying off — Random Cruise 🅴 (@CruiseLTE) April 16, 2026

Yessir🐊🐊🐊 — Jackson Ballinger (@JaxBallinger) April 16, 2026

Everyone said Jon Sumrall couldn't recruit tho 🐊 — 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐅𝐍🙂‍↔️🥷🏾 (@4LPremeium) April 16, 2026

2027 Hun School TE @TDouglas1249 commits to @GatorsFB today! One of the best storylines in all of high school football. Hard Work – Perseverance paid off for this young man! #HunFootball #Family https://t.co/KkFE1HbDx2 — Todd Smith (@Red_Zone75) April 16, 2026

My coach ain’t playing around ! Rivals mad cuz they ain’t got no motion! 😎 🐊🐊🐊 https://t.co/BEsTMHe2N7 pic.twitter.com/lIMuDr5FU5 — K 🐊 (@Cheesehead90210) April 16, 2026

Jit is a mauler with natural pass catching ability and athleticism he’s gonna be a good one. Jon has a type at TE https://t.co/j7OeqJHgiH — Phil (@JoyBoy_Phil) April 16, 2026

I have known Tommy since he was a young kid and I couldn’t be happier for him!! Congratulations, Tommy!! Can’t wait to hit a game in the Swamp! https://t.co/CEifGePwmL — Robby Incmikoski (@RobbyInc62) April 16, 2026

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