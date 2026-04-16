NFL insiders highlight reactions to Florida landing TE Tommy Douglas
On Thursday, Florida added another key piece to its recruiting class with the commitment of 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas. The reaction quickly spread across social media as analysts, Florida fans and fans weighed in on the addition.
With Rivals, the 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound Douglas is the No. 23 tight end in the 2027 class.
Douglas’ commitment also drew attention because of his family background. His father, Joe Douglas, is a former New York Jets general manager and currently an executive with the Philadelphia Eagles, adding another layer of buzz around the decision and the program’s latest win on the recruiting trail.
One of the more notable reactions came from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who highlighted the connection and the NFL ties surrounding Tommy Douglas’ family.
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Below are some of the notable reactions on social media.
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