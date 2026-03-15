No. 23 Florida Gators complete SEC-series sweep of South Carolina

In Games 1 and 2 of the No. 23 Florida Gators’ three-game series against South Carolina, UF won with pitching. But Sunday, the bats finally came alive.

Florida produced 11 hits, four doubles and two homers in a 13-3 seven-inning win over the Gamecocks at Condron Ballpark to complete the sweep in its first SEC series this season. The Gators improve to 18-3 overall, 3-0 in the conference. South Carolina falls to 12-9, 0-3.

Eight Florida players had hits, and three of them had two. The biggest of the day was the fourth inning grand slam to right by freshman Gators right fielder Cash Strayer. He finished the game 1 for 2 with 5 RBI. His other run batted in came via a sacrifice fly in the first, which put UF ahead 1-0.

Strayer had seven RBI in the series, including a sac fly that gave the Gators a 1-0 win in the 10th inning of Game 1 on Friday night.

Florida shortstop Brendan Lawson homered, his 10th of the season, in the second inning and was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI. He scored four runs. Meanwhile, first baseman Ethan Surowiec and second baseman Colton Schwarz also drove in two runs each. Schwarz’s first inning double put UF ahead 3-0.

Florida starting pitcher Cooper Walls threw 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs, all earned, to get the win. He’s now 3-0. Reliever Luke McNeillie worked 2.2 innings of scoreless ball and did not allow a hit.

UF scored just four combined runs in the first two games of the series and eight total hits.