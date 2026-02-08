No Gators in Super Bowl LX, but one of Jon Sumrall's players is

For the first time since 2002, no Florida Gators are competing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, one of former Jon Sumrall’s former players will be.

The New England roster includes Dell Pettus, who was a star safety for Sumrall at Troy. The Patriots take on the Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. in Super Bowl LX. Pettus was a five-year starter at Troy with his COVID season. He started 61 consecutive games for the Trojans and played for Sumrall his last two seasons.

Under Sumrall, he made 66 tackles in 2022 and ranked No. 12 among all Group of Five defenders with a PFF tackle grade of 77.7, second-best among safeties. As a senior in 2023, Pettus made a career-high 74 tackles and earned All-Sun Belt third team honors as the Trojans won their second straight Sun Belt title.

Pettus had the game of his career in Troy’s victory over App State in the conference championship game; 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. He ranks No. 12 in program history with 315 career tackles. Pettus went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a free agent.

As a rookie, Pettis played in 17 games and logged 34 total tackles. He made one start at safety and contributed as a key member of the special teams units. Pettus has appeared in all 20 regular and postseason games this season, making 27 total tackles, a forced fumble and his second career sack.

The Gators have been a part of 26 Super Bowl-winning teams, with 35 players winning a total of 44 rings. Florida’s streak of 23 consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl was the third longest active streak among SEC teams.

Florida Gators who have Super Bowl rings

Super Bowl I (1967)

Don Chandler (P), Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl II (1968)

Don Chandler (P), Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XII (1978)

Larry Brinson (RB), Dallas Cowboys

Burton Lawless (G), Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XX (1986)

Wilber Marshall (LB), Chicago Bears

Super Bowl XXVI (1992)

Wilber Marshall (LB), Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XXVII (1993)

Emmitt Smith (RB), Dallas Cowboys

Godfrey Myles (LB), Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994)

Emmitt Smith (RB), Dallas Cowboys

Godfrey Myles (LB), Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXX (1996)

Emmitt Smith (RB), Dallas Cowboys

Godfrey Myles (LB), Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)

Kevin Carter (DE), St. Louis Rams

Super Bowl XXXV (2001)

Jeff Mitchell (C), Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)

Kenyatta Walker (OT), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lomas Brown (OT), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)

Guss Scott (S), New England Patriots

Super Bowl XL (2006)

Max Starks (OT), Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLIII (2009)

Max Starks (OT), Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Baker (WR), Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLIV (2010)

Bobby McCray (DE), New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl XLVI (2012)

Justin Trattou (DE), New York Giants

Super Bowl XLVII (2013)

Deonte Thompson (WR), Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)

Percy Harvin (WR), Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLIX (2015)

Dominique Easley (DT), New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Andre Caldwell (WR), Denver Broncos

Max Garcia (OL), Denver Broncos

Lerentee McCray (LB), Denver Broncos

Super Bowl LII (2018)

Trey Burton (TE), Philadelphia Eagles

Jaylen Watkins (DB), Philadelphia Eagles

Caleb Sturgis (K), Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LIII (2019)

Trent Brown (OT), New England Patriots

Duke Dawson (DB), New England Patriots

Super Bowl LVI (2022)

Brandon Powell (WR), Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Tommy Townsend (P), Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney (WR), Kansas City Chiefs

Carlos Dunlap (DE), Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII (2024)

Tommy Townsend (P), Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney (WR), Kansas City Chiefs

Jawaan Taylor (OT), Kansas City Chiefs

La’Mical Perine (RB), Kansas City Chiefs

Trey Dean (DB), Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIX (2025)

Chauncey-Gardner Johnson (DB), Philadelphia Eagles

Fred Johnson (OL), Philadelphia Eagles