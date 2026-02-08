No Gators in Super Bowl LX, but one of Jon Sumrall's players is
For the first time since 2002, no Florida Gators are competing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, one of former Jon Sumrall’s former players will be.
The New England roster includes Dell Pettus, who was a star safety for Sumrall at Troy. The Patriots take on the Seahawks at 6:30 p.m. in Super Bowl LX. Pettus was a five-year starter at Troy with his COVID season. He started 61 consecutive games for the Trojans and played for Sumrall his last two seasons.
Under Sumrall, he made 66 tackles in 2022 and ranked No. 12 among all Group of Five defenders with a PFF tackle grade of 77.7, second-best among safeties. As a senior in 2023, Pettus made a career-high 74 tackles and earned All-Sun Belt third team honors as the Trojans won their second straight Sun Belt title.
Pettus had the game of his career in Troy’s victory over App State in the conference championship game; 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. He ranks No. 12 in program history with 315 career tackles. Pettus went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a free agent.
As a rookie, Pettis played in 17 games and logged 34 total tackles. He made one start at safety and contributed as a key member of the special teams units. Pettus has appeared in all 20 regular and postseason games this season, making 27 total tackles, a forced fumble and his second career sack.
The Gators have been a part of 26 Super Bowl-winning teams, with 35 players winning a total of 44 rings. Florida’s streak of 23 consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl was the third longest active streak among SEC teams.
Florida Gators who have Super Bowl rings
Super Bowl I (1967)
Don Chandler (P), Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl II (1968)
Don Chandler (P), Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl XII (1978)
Larry Brinson (RB), Dallas Cowboys
Burton Lawless (G), Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XX (1986)
Wilber Marshall (LB), Chicago Bears
Super Bowl XXVI (1992)
Wilber Marshall (LB), Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XXVII (1993)
Emmitt Smith (RB), Dallas Cowboys
Godfrey Myles (LB), Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXVIII (1994)
Emmitt Smith (RB), Dallas Cowboys
Godfrey Myles (LB), Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXX (1996)
Emmitt Smith (RB), Dallas Cowboys
Godfrey Myles (LB), Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000)
Kevin Carter (DE), St. Louis Rams
Super Bowl XXXV (2001)
Jeff Mitchell (C), Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)
Kenyatta Walker (OT), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lomas Brown (OT), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005)
Guss Scott (S), New England Patriots
Super Bowl XL (2006)
Max Starks (OT), Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIII (2009)
Max Starks (OT), Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Baker (WR), Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIV (2010)
Bobby McCray (DE), New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl XLVI (2012)
Justin Trattou (DE), New York Giants
Super Bowl XLVII (2013)
Deonte Thompson (WR), Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)
Percy Harvin (WR), Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowl XLIX (2015)
Dominique Easley (DT), New England Patriots
Super Bowl 50 (2016)
Andre Caldwell (WR), Denver Broncos
Max Garcia (OL), Denver Broncos
Lerentee McCray (LB), Denver Broncos
Super Bowl LII (2018)
Trey Burton (TE), Philadelphia Eagles
Jaylen Watkins (DB), Philadelphia Eagles
Caleb Sturgis (K), Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LIII (2019)
Trent Brown (OT), New England Patriots
Duke Dawson (DB), New England Patriots
Super Bowl LVI (2022)
Brandon Powell (WR), Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl LVII (2023)
Tommy Townsend (P), Kansas City Chiefs
Kadarius Toney (WR), Kansas City Chiefs
Carlos Dunlap (DE), Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVIII (2024)
Tommy Townsend (P), Kansas City Chiefs
Kadarius Toney (WR), Kansas City Chiefs
Jawaan Taylor (OT), Kansas City Chiefs
La’Mical Perine (RB), Kansas City Chiefs
Trey Dean (DB), Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LIX (2025)
Chauncey-Gardner Johnson (DB), Philadelphia Eagles
Fred Johnson (OL), Philadelphia Eagles