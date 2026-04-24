Notable social media reactions to Caleb Banks being a 1st-round pick

Before Thursday night, the Florida Gators had produced 58 first-round NFL Draft picks. Make it 59.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks with the No. 18 overall pick, adding another name to UF’s long list of first-rounders.

Banks’ draft stock had fluctuated in recent weeks. Injuries were a concern—he suffered a broken left foot at the 2026 NFL Combine and missed significant time during the 2025 season after a breakout 2024 campaign. As a result, some projections had him slipping into the second round.

But clarity arrived just in time. On Wednesday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that NFL teams received a medical update on Banks ahead of Round 1. According to that report, Banks underwent a CT scan Tuesday and is “on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.”

That reassurance helped solidify his standing—and ultimately, his place in the first round.

Here are some notable reactions on social media following Banks’ selection by the Vikings.

.@GatorsFB DT Caleb Banks is on his way to the @Vikings!



2026 NFL Draft starts on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aRrzi6H4Fo — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

The @vikings just drafted a PHYSICAL FREAK in Caleb Banks out of Florida. At 6’6 330 lbs his frame is extremely hard to block. He can line up everywhere from nose tackle to wide 9 and get JIGGY with it. If healthy, he can be a game changer up front for the Vikings.#NFLDraft… pic.twitter.com/2GKeEO8dzP — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2026

Did the Vikings REACH for Caleb Banks at pick 18?! 😬



📺: https://t.co/lcdfInnDmX pic.twitter.com/ZcT0wlMtZ4 — SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) April 24, 2026

#Vikings DL Caleb Banks is a MASSIVE human. Standing at 6’6” and 334 pounds, Brian Flores gets a big project on the interior. pic.twitter.com/riCDKoiv3T — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 24, 2026

Caleb Banks was drafted in round 1 with pick 18 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.83 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 39 out of 2278 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/iD4zSLK19P pic.twitter.com/J2aYESpYVL — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 24, 2026

Caleb Banks Snapped With The No Shirt!!!! Bruh Gotta Be From Florida Bih!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 He A Dawg!!!!! 👊🏾💯💪🏾 — Plies (@plies) April 24, 2026

1.18 Minnesota Vikings – Florida DT Caleb Banks



Did NOT expect this… a reach, but I respect gambling on some of the most freakish athletic upside we’ve seen in recent years.



Grade: C pic.twitter.com/LEHxDiaIoa — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 24, 2026

Caleb Banks is the pick for the #Vikings at 18.



At best, this is a home run selection.



At worst, terrible.



In this moment, you have to think that if this was our guy, you trade back to take him and acquire assets. — Vikes/erified (@VikesVV) April 24, 2026

Spoke with new #Vikings DL Caleb Banks on his foot injury in March:



“Everything’s good, feeling great. I’ll be back on my feet ASAP!”



Minnesota loved what they saw and had plenty of conviction on what Banks can bring to the franchise. https://t.co/0XBQgpabo1 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 24, 2026

Love the risk on Caleb Banks. Why not?



Vikings did their “hitting it down the fairway” last year with Donavan Jackson.



Vikings driving for the green baby pic.twitter.com/1haErJDNGZ — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) April 24, 2026

I’m higher on Caleb Banks than most, but to pass up on Lemon and a chance to lock in an elite WR room for years to come and hedge against an Addison extension for a DT with major medical concerns is a wild move. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) April 24, 2026

Caleb Banks is a FREAKISH athlete with the potential to transform the interior of that Vikings defense 🦍 pic.twitter.com/CJ09cdcOwz — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 24, 2026

Another big surprise! #Vikings are taking DT Caleb Banks – their assistant OLBC Coached him at the @seniorbowl — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) April 24, 2026

Whooaaaa Caleb Banks to the Vikings this is crazy!!! This is Chris Jones Part 2 #skol Hey @ProFootballTalk baaaroooooooo — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2026

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell on Caleb Banks at No. 18: "Really felt like we were able to identify a player with a ceiling of a top-10 caliber talent. … Wanted to add size and youth to that defensive line." — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 24, 2026

Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings "feel strongly" about where Caleb Banks is medically and touts the team's local resources, especially foot/ankle injuries. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 24, 2026

Caleb Banks if the first defensive tackle drafted by the Vikings in Rounds 1, 2, or 3 in 13 years. — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) April 24, 2026

Caleb Banks to the Vikings. Raw traits trump injury.



Banks is blue chip athletic stuff .



Dominated stretches at the senior bowl flashing rair twitch/size. pic.twitter.com/YJkAHtt8L7 — ZeeBee (@BellinoZee) April 24, 2026

Upside GALORE w/ new #Vikings DT Caleb Banks, particularly as pass-rusher



A little early for my liking (run D issues)… but the need was clearly there, and this is a Top 10 talent if healthy



Scouting report (yes, he's a DT, not a DE, bug on the site) https://t.co/0cm4jkA7tl pic.twitter.com/rK9NnSAaBD — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) April 24, 2026

The Minnesota Vikings select Caleb Banks..



"I did not have him going in the first round"@PSchrags #PMSDraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/qLC7BpcNAK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2026

Wow, Caleb Banks at No. 18 — Draft Day Predictor gave him just an 18% chance to be selected in the first round at all entering tonight. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 24, 2026