Notable social media reactions to Caleb Banks being a 1st-round pick
Before Thursday night, the Florida Gators had produced 58 first-round NFL Draft picks. Make it 59.
The Minnesota Vikings selected Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks with the No. 18 overall pick, adding another name to UF’s long list of first-rounders.
Banks’ draft stock had fluctuated in recent weeks. Injuries were a concern—he suffered a broken left foot at the 2026 NFL Combine and missed significant time during the 2025 season after a breakout 2024 campaign. As a result, some projections had him slipping into the second round.
But clarity arrived just in time. On Wednesday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that NFL teams received a medical update on Banks ahead of Round 1. According to that report, Banks underwent a CT scan Tuesday and is “on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June.”
That reassurance helped solidify his standing—and ultimately, his place in the first round.
Here are some notable reactions on social media following Banks’ selection by the Vikings.