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One mission for Florida: slow down Bennett Stirtz

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr15 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3
Bennett Stirtz:2
Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots over Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz’s rise in the basketball world borders on unbelievable. Slowing him down Sunday is a big key for the Florida Gators.

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