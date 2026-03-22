One mission for Florida: slow down Bennett Stirtz

One mission for Florida: slow down Bennett Stirtzby: Keith Niebuhr15 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppMar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots over Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesBennett Stirtz’s rise in the basketball world borders on unbelievable. Slowing him down Sunday is a big key for the Florida Gators.