Oregon baseball transfer Naulivou Lauaki Jr. has Gators in top 3

The Florida Gators are a strong contender to land standout Oregon baseball transfer Naulivou Lauaki Jr. He named a top three of UF, Georgia and Texas A&M via his TikTok account on Saturday.

Lauaki is listed as a designated hitter/infielder/right-handed pitcher.

As a redshirt freshman in 2026, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Lauaki batted .321 average with 43 hits, seven doubles, 14 home runs, 37 RBI, a .370 on-base percentage and .687 slugging percentage across 41 games (31 starts). Additionally, he posted a team-high OPS of 1.057.

In five NCAA Tournament games, Lauaki hit .250 with two home runs and eight RBI.

He missed the 2025 season with an injury.

Lauaki is a native of Springville, Utah.

https://www.tiktok.com/@junior.lauaki/photo/7656087196645985550?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7645116568753505805

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

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