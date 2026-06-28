Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
GatorsOnline
+

Gators Online Baseball

Oregon baseball transfer Naulivou Lauaki Jr. has Gators in top 3

On3 image
Keith Niebuhr@NiebuhrOn3
15h0members liked this
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr.c right, celebrates his ninth inning home run against Washington State with teammate Drew Smith during day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026.

The Florida Gators are a strong contender to land standout Oregon baseball transfer Naulivou Lauaki Jr. He named a top three of UF, Georgia and Texas A&M via his TikTok account on Saturday.

Lauaki is listed as a designated hitter/infielder/right-handed pitcher.

As a redshirt freshman in 2026, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Lauaki batted .321 average with 43 hits, seven doubles, 14 home runs, 37 RBI, a .370 on-base percentage and .687 slugging percentage across 41 games (31 starts). Additionally, he posted a team-high OPS of 1.057.

In five NCAA Tournament games, Lauaki hit .250 with two home runs and eight RBI. 

He missed the 2025 season with an injury.

Lauaki is a native of Springville, Utah.

https://www.tiktok.com/@junior.lauaki/photo/7656087196645985550?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7645116568753505805

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for 50% OFF! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Gators Online

More Gators Online News