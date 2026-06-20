Oregon State transfer reliever Zach Edwards will be a Gator: Report

The Florida Gators are expected to land another transfer pitcher from Oregon State. Per Jacob Rudner of Baseball America, Beavers reliever Zach Edwards, who entered the portal Friday, is transferring to UF.

Edwards, a right-handed rising junior, made 18 appearances, all in relief, and was 2-0 with a 5.61 ERA in 2026. He struck out 37 in 25.2 innings and posted a 1.29 WHIP with a .224 batting average against.

He had two saves.

According to Rudner, “Edwards sits 95-96 and is up to 99 with a cutter. He drew a 60% whiff rate on a mid-80s slider with big horizontal break.”

Edwards is the second Oregon State pitcher transfer that is UF bound. The Gators previously landed left-handed starter Trey Morris. A Freshman All-American, he ranked No. 46 in Baseball America’s transfer rankings and leads the nation with a 0.83 WHIP, ranks second nationally in ERA (1.98) and third in H/9 (5.19). Morris finished the 2026 season with a 7-0 record, making eight starts in 16 appearances with 67 strikeouts to 15 walks.

Both players are following former Oregon State pitching coach Rich Dorman to Gainesville. The Gators hired him earlier this month. Oregon State, a power on the west coast, went 45-14 in 2026. The Beavers led the country with a 3.22 ERA. The team also was No. 1 nationally in hits per nine innings and WHIP, and was second in strikeout-to-walk ratio and third in strikeouts per nine innings.

In his seven years at OSU, Dorman produced 15 MLB pitching draft picks and 10 All-American hurlers (three in 2026). Overall, in 10 years of college coaching, Dorman has 21 MLB pitching draft picks.

Here are Edwards’ other 2026 accolades per his official Oregon State bio:

• Set career-highs in innings (4.0), strikeouts (6) and batters faced (12), getting the save at Long Beach State (5/9).

• Picked up the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings against Cal State Fullerton, striking out three (4/18).

• Struck out two and held Cal Poly scoreless over 2 1/3 innings (4/11).

• Finished off a win at Lamar with a career-long 2 1/3 innings, striking out three (4/3).

• Won his first game of 2026 after striking out four in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the opener versus Mercer (3/27).

• Struck out three in two scoreless innings at UC Irvine to earn the save (3/22).

• Struck out four in 1 2/3 innings against Xavier (3/8).





