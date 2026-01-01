OT Fletcher Westphal returning to Florida for 2026 season

Florida offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal is returning to Gainesville for the 2026 season, his father Chris Westphal tells Gators Online.

Westphal’s return gives Florida an important piece up front as the Gators look ahead to a season with openings along the offensive line. The redshirt sophomore is expected to be fully healthy after dealing with wrist and hip injuries that caused him to miss much of the 2025 season.

The injury slowed Westphal’s momentum after he entered the year viewed as a rising option in Florida’s offensive line room. When healthy, he showed flashes of the size and athleticism the Gators believe can translate into a starting role at the SEC level.

Looking toward 2026, Westphal has a strong chance to compete for the starting job at left tackle. That spot is now open with Austin Barber heading off to the NFL following his Florida career. Replacing Barber will be one of the bigger offseason storylines for the Gators, with Westphal expected to be part of that conversation from the start of spring practice.

Fletcher Westphal had a strong offseason prior to 2025 season

Westphal gained valuable experience in 2024 while appearing in four games as a backup and earning a redshirt. In 29 total snaps, he posted strong marks from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.2 pass-blocking grade, 75.7 offensive grade, and 72.3 run-blocking grade. His most extensive action came in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane where he logged 17 snaps and earned a 76.8 pass-blocking grade.

That experience carried into the offseason where Westphal began making strides in his development. Former Florida co-offensive line coach Rob Sale praised the Virginia native for how much more comfortable he looked in his second year.

“When you come in here as a freshman there’s so many things that are going on,” Sale said. “You’re trying to figure it out drill to drill, and there’s anxiety. Playing offensive line, we say ‘knowledge is power’ you know what I mean. It has to be second nature at the line of scrimmage knowing your role and responsibility. If you’re thinking about your assignment when you’re up there, you really can’t think about the technique and hand placement and the footwork you need. So now, it’s just like a breath of fresh air for (Westphal). Now, he’s just out there playing being natural. He’s really jurally flourishing.”

Westphal starts 2026 with a clear path to earning a larger role up front as Florida reshapes its offensive line. His return provides the Gators with a younger and intriguing option to compete for the left tackle job.

Stay tuned to Gators Online.