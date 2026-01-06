Penn State OL TJ Shanahan commits to Florida

Penn State offensive lineman TJ Shanahan has committed to the Florida Gators, giving the SEC program an experienced addition up front with strong ties to the program.

Shanahan arrives in Gainesville with a familiar connection to Florida’s coaching staff. He previously played for new Gators offensive line coach Phil Trautwein at Penn State, a relationship that played a major role in his decision. The chance to reunite with Trautwein and fit into Florida’s offensive line plans helped make the move feel natural.

On the field, Shanahan sees a clear opportunity at Florida. The Gators are replacing several starting offensive linemen, and Shanahan believes he can step in right away with starting experience under his belt.

“I think the biggest thing is coming in and just working,” Shanahan told Gators Online about his commitment. “I have high hopes to be a full-time starter. That’s kind of the plan, and you don’t jump ship with a coach if that’s not the plan. I just see myself being a full-time starter next season and getting to work with the guys in the room and getting better as a unit.”

The commitment also brings Shanahan back home. An Orlando native, he grew up following the Gators and has long had an interest in Florida. That interest is also rooted in family ties, as his cousin is former Florida offensive lineman Jon Halapio, who started multiple seasons in Gainesville and played in the NFL.

“It’s a little crazy,” Shanahan said. “We were looking at the stadium and some of the old facilities. I saw my cousin’s name on the captain board and thought it was so cool. I have a picture from when I was seven years old when I was at one of Jon’s spring practices, and I have my hand on the Gator as you run out. It was really cool.”

TJ Shanahan will bring experience and depth to Gainesville

Shanahan began his college career at Texas A&M after signing as a 4-star prospect out of Westlake High School in Texas during the 2023 recruiting cycle. He originally committed to play for former Aggies offensive line coach Steve Addazio. After redshirting his first season, Shanahan appeared in nine games for Texas A&M in 2024, seeing time at both guard spots and at center.

He later transferred to Penn State where he spent one season with the Nittany Lions. Shanahan played in 12 games and logged 419 snaps. He earned starts against UCLA, Northwestern, Iowa and Ohio State, and later started in the Pinstripe Bowl after several opt-outs. Pro Football Focus graded Shanahan at 63.8 overall on the season, including a 69.9 pass-blocking grade and a 58.1 run-blocking grade.

With experience at guard and center, Shanahan gives Florida added flexibility and depth along the interior of the offensive line. His background, coaching familiarity and ties to the program make him a strong fit as Florida continues to reshape its roster up front.

