Florida pitcher Logan Shore will be inducted into UF Athletic Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For the second time since 2014, a Florida pitcher will be inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame this year. Former Gators star Logan Shore was announced Tuesday as a member of the 2026 class this upcoming October.

Shore was the 2016 SEC Pitcher of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors twice. He served as UF’s Friday night starter from 2014-16 and ranks second in school history with 30 wins on top of a 2.41 career ERA.

Shore was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2014. As a sophomore, he became the first pitcher in program history to earn two wins in a single College World Series. In 2016, he threw the first complete-game shutout of his career came against No. 6 Miami, while his second — a 6-0 victory over Georgia — marked his school-record, 13th-consecutive win.

Shore was selected in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft and retired from professional baseball in 2023. He is the first Florida pitcher selected to the UF Athletic Hall of Fame the since Marc Valdes in 2023.

The 2026 banquet will be held on Oct. 9 prior to Florida’s homecoming game against South Carolina. The F Club Committee chooses UF Athletic Hall of Fame inductees based on three categories: Gator Greats, Distinguished Letterwinners and Honorary Letterwinners.

Logan Shore’s career honors

2016 Golden Spikes Award Finalist

2016 NCBWA District III Player of the Year

2016 Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

2016 SEC Pitcher of the Year

2016 ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-America

2016 Baseball America First Team All-America

2016 Collegiate Baseball First Team All-America

2016 D1baseball.com First Team All-America

2016 NCBWA First Team All-America

2016 Perfect Game/Rawlings First Team All-America

2016 ABCA All-South Region First Team

2016 All-SEC First Team

2016 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2015 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

2015 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List

2014 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year

2014 SEC Freshman of the Year

2014 Louisville Slugger Third-Team All-American

2014 Baseball America Freshman All-American

2014 Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American

2014 NCBWA Freshman All-American

2014 Perfect Game Freshman All-American

2014 All-SEC First Team

2014 SEC All-Freshman Team

2014 SEC Freshman of the Week (5/12)

Baseball Players in UF Athletic Hall of Fame