Prairie View keeps dancing, but Florida looms large

Prairie View keeps dancing, but Florida looms largeby: Keith Niebuhr21 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppMar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers guard Dontae Horne (2) plays the ball defended by Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Jalen Vazquez (31) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesPrairie View A&M had never won an NCAA Division I Tournament game until Wednesday. After beating Lehigh 67–55 in the First Four, though, there’s little time to celebrate.