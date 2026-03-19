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Prairie View keeps dancing, but Florida looms large

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr21 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3
Dontae Horne
Mar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers guard Dontae Horne (2) plays the ball defended by Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Jalen Vazquez (31) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Prairie View A&M had never won an NCAA Division I Tournament game until Wednesday. After beating Lehigh 67–55 in the First Four, though, there’s little time to celebrate.

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