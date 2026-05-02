Pre-combine prediction on Rueben Chinyelu for the 2026 NBA Draft

Florida Gators junior center was Rueben Chinyelu was one of 73 players officially invited to the 2026 NBA Draft on Friday. The projected a second-round pick declared for the draft last month while maintaining his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-10, 265-pound Chinyelu is the final remaining retention piece for the Gators after Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh decided to come back for their senior seasons, two of 10 returning players for next season.

What will Chinyelu do? Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney released his predictions on the Top 10 stay-or-go NBA Draft decisions that could shape the 2026 college basketball season. Sweeney predicts Chinyelu to return to Florida.

“Florida has already convinced stars Haugh and Alex Condon to hold off on the NBA for another year in Gainesville. Can the Gators do the same with Chinyelu? The Gators’ star center is a double-double machine and one of the top defenders in college basketball. Right now, he profiles as a second-round pick and would almost assuredly return to Florida if that feedback holds, but a strong performance at the combine might make things interesting.”

Chinyelu, the National Defensive Player of the Year, averaged a double-double last season with 10.9 points and 11.2 rebounds. He set the single-season school records for double-doubles (19) and offensive rebounds (137). His 393 total rebounds on the year ranks No. 3 in program history behind Neal Walk.

Rueben Chinyelu announcement

Chinyelu declared for the 2026 NBA Draft on April 20 for the second year in a row.

“First, I would like to thank God for the growth, strength and guidance he has given me through all of successes and challenges throughout my career to this point. Thank you Coach Golden, Coach Hartman, the entire coaching staff, trainers and team managers for investing their time and energy into me and helping shape me into the man I am today. To my teammates, our brotherhood, bond and memories will stay with me forever. Thank you to the Rowdy Reptiles and all of Gator Nation for the love and support I’ve received since I arrived on campus. With that being said, I am declaring for the NBA Draft, while maintaining my college eligibility to return to the University of Florida, if I decide to withdraw.”

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