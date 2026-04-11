The Florida Gators’ big recruiting week continued with another big commitment. Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain became the latest to join UF’s 2027 class, after he flipped from South Carolina to Florida. This decision comes while Fountain was back in Gainesville for the Gators Orange and Blue spring game.

This flip has been slowly building since January

Aamaury Fountain committed to South Carolina in early January, but still planned to keep the door open. As UF’s new staff got settled in Gainesville, they quickly turned their attention to pressing the gas to flip Fountain. That led to hosting him in January for a Junior Day, then in March, and again for a three-day stay earlier this month. Fountain was back once again this weekend to see Florida’s spring game, and it was enough for him to make the switch.

Several members of Florida’s staff played a part in courting Aamaury Fountain. However, it was the active presence of head coach Jon Sumrall that stood out the most to Fountain. Sumrall’s efforts to recruit Fountain, along with the strong connection they’ve built, were the catalyst behind the flip.

“Florida has been the most consistent team with me since the new staff got there,” Fountain told Gators Online ahead of his decision to flip to Florida. “When I say consistent, I don’t mean they reach out to me 24-7, because they know they don’t have to. My first time talking to Coach Sumrall, he FaceTimed me. I could feel his energy through the screen. I told him I wanted to let him know he doesn’t have to call me all the time or hit me up all the time, because I’ll pull up on him and come see him. He laughed and said, ‘I’ll pull up on you too, buddy’. That was so cool to me, man. We clicked, and I feel like that comes from a mutual thinking. The first impression was everything with Coach Sumrall.”

Simply put, Coach Sumrall always made sure to do everything possible to make it clear to Fountain that he was a priority for him and everyone inside UF’s football program.

“Everyone at Florida knows my name. I talked with Coach Sumrall before my visit [in March], and he told me that when I come back, everyone at Florida is going to know my name. I asked him why is that? He said, ‘That’s because you’re my guy and I’ve let everyone in here know that’. Sure enough, when I came back [last weekend], everyone knew my name. That was crazy to me.”

Aamaury Fountain is the latest top target to commit

With Florida completing its flip of 4-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain, UF now sits with six commitments in the 2027 class. Fountain joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger on the commitment list.

This past season, Fountain accounted for 32 tackles (1 TFL), four interceptions, 11 deflected passes, caused one fumble, and recovered one fumble per MaxPreps.

The Rivals Industry, a weighted average of the three major recruiting services, currently ranks Aamaury Fountain as the Nation’s No. 135 overall prospect in the 2027 class. However, Rivals standalone rankings are much higher on Fountain. Rivals ranks him as the Nation’s No. 25 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback.