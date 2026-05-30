Ranking Florida's top 11 players on offense for 2026

Ranking Florida's top 11 players on offense for 2026by: Zach Abolverdi1 hour agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppFlorida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Here is Gators Online's ranking of the top 11 players on offensive side of the ball for the 2026 Florida Gators football team.