Rapid Reaction: Breaking down the Kennedee Jackson commitment to the Gators

Commitment No. 18 is on the board for the Florida Gators as 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson of Lithonia (Ga.) jumped in the boat Tuesday morning.

This is a big-time get for Jon Sumrall and Co., to say the least.

UF has moved up to No. 5 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings with Jackson’s pledge. The Gators were No. 8 before his commitment.

In a Gators Online Rapid Reaction show, Blake Aderman, Gators Online recruiting analyst, and Keith Niebuhr shared their thoughts on this massive development. You can watch the video above.

Here are some of the highlights:

—Blake gives his general thoughts on this commitment and what it means to the Florida Gators. They beat out Georgia and others, including LSU, to land Kennedee Jackson. He is the No. 14 tackle and No. 139 overall recruit nationally.

—Florida had been trending in this particular recruitment for awhile, but Georgia was starting to make a big push and Jackson initially planned to officially visit the Bulldogs before he announced his commitment decision. How did Sumrall and the Gators flip the script with JAckson?

—For Florida, Jackson is the fourth offensive line commitment in the class. One of them is 5-starr recruit Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. The other three all carry 4-star ratings. This type of offensive line recruiting has not been seen in Gator Country for years. How is offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, himself a Gators great, getting it done? And just how good is this offensive line class for Florida?

—Blake takes a closer look at the UF offensive line board following the Kennedee Jackson commitment and talks about what other prospects are on the Gators’ radar.