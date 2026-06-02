Rapid Reaction: Breaking down the Kennedee Jackson commitment to the Gators
Commitment No. 18 is on the board for the Florida Gators as 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson of Lithonia (Ga.) jumped in the boat Tuesday morning.
This is a big-time get for Jon Sumrall and Co., to say the least.
UF has moved up to No. 5 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings with Jackson’s pledge. The Gators were No. 8 before his commitment.
In a Gators Online Rapid Reaction show, Blake Aderman, Gators Online recruiting analyst, and Keith Niebuhr shared their thoughts on this massive development. You can watch the video above.
Here are some of the highlights:
—Blake gives his general thoughts on this commitment and what it means to the Florida Gators. They beat out Georgia and others, including LSU, to land Kennedee Jackson. He is the No. 14 tackle and No. 139 overall recruit nationally.
- 1
2 new predictions for UF
Breaking down RPMs for Florida Gators football recruiting
- 2
Early intel on TVs
A look at Florida's second wave of official visitors
- 3Breaking
NEW Commitment!
4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson commits to Florida
- 4Hot
More commits coming?
Predicting Florida to land multiple 4-star prospects
- 5
Gators trending for 4-star OT
Florida made a major impression on priority target Kennedee Jackson
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—Florida had been trending in this particular recruitment for awhile, but Georgia was starting to make a big push and Jackson initially planned to officially visit the Bulldogs before he announced his commitment decision. How did Sumrall and the Gators flip the script with JAckson?
—For Florida, Jackson is the fourth offensive line commitment in the class. One of them is 5-starr recruit Maxwell Hiller of Coatesville, Pa. The other three all carry 4-star ratings. This type of offensive line recruiting has not been seen in Gator Country for years. How is offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, himself a Gators great, getting it done? And just how good is this offensive line class for Florida?
—Blake takes a closer look at the UF offensive line board following the Kennedee Jackson commitment and talks about what other prospects are on the Gators’ radar.