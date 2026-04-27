Rapid Reaction: Gators land 2 more commitments

Few college football programs are as hot right now on the recruiting trail as the Florida Gators. And on Monday, coach Jon Sumrall’s program added commitments from 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller of Anna (Texas) and 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day.

That gives Florida 10 commitments in the 2027 class.

With those verbals Monday, UF has further solidified its place in the top 10 of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. The Gators now are up to No. 7.

Monday afternoon, Gators Online recruiting analysts Blake Alderman and Corey Bender joined Keith Niebuhr with a Rapid Reaction to break down these latest commitments.

Kendrick could outperform his current ranking

Kendrick, listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is the No. 90 prospect in the state of Florida. But his stock appears to be rising. Both Blake and Corey reported that the Gators had Kendrick higher on their recruiting board than his ranking might suggest. Each spoke at length about what he will bring to the table as a player and why UF pursued him.

Meanwhile, Corey, who covered Kendrick’s commitment and reported live on the show from Tampa, broke down Florida’s defensive line board and told us which players at that position need to be tracked by Gator Nation moving forward.

Miller, who chose the Gators over schools such as Clemson, Texas Tech and Texas, is the No. 10 interior offensive line recruit in the country and No. 130 overall prospect nationally. Blake went into detail as to what kind of prospect he is and how Florida offensive line coach Phil Trautwein continues to shine on the recruiting trail.

Meanwhile, Blake thinks more big fish on the offensive line remain very much in play for UF. The Gators Online staff believes this could end up being one of the Gators’ best offensive line classes in recent memory.

All in all, Blake, Corey and Keith are high on the UF recruiting class thus far after a big Monday for Sumrall and Co. Of the Gators’ 10 commitments, eight are rated as 4-stars or better.