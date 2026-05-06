Rapid Reaction Show breaks down newest Gators commitment

The Florida Gators continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday morning, 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou of Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior High School became the latest player to commit to UF, choosing the Gators over Auburn and Miami.

Keumajou is Florida’s third commitment this week and the 13th pledge in the class. Jon Sumrall’s program currently owns the No. 6 recruiting class nationally and the third-ranked class in the SEC.

In this Rapid Reaction Show, Corey Bender and Keith Niebuhr of Gators Online break down Keumajou’s commitment and discuss several key topics:

—What type of player are the Gators getting in Keumajou? Corey loves the upside and believes he has the potential to eventually earn a fourth star.

—How did Florida win this recruitment? Corey explains why it ultimately came down to the Gators and Auburn, and what helped UF come out on top.

—For the Gators, this is the third commitment from the south Florida area this recruiting cycle. And that’s a big deal. Sumrall hired two assistants to his first staff with connections to the region — receivers coach Marcus Davis and cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris — and it seems to be paying dividends.

—Both Corey and Keith discuss why they trust the evaluation and recruiting ability of Florida Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman.

—Where does Keumajou fit along Florida’s defensive front, and which position is he expected to play at the college level? Corey breaks down his fit, strengths and the areas of his game that still need development.

—Who could be next to commit to the Florida Gators? Several names are discussed, including at least one prospect expected to announce a decision in the near future.