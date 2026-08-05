Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 196, we share our rapid reaction to Florida’s first preseason practice of training camp on Wednesday.

We break down some of the standouts from the media’s viewing period, players who have transformed their bodies over the summer and the return of some injured Gators.

We also discuss our takeaways from UF media day, which featured Jon Sumrall, Buster Faulkner, Brad White, Rusty Whitt, Dallas Wilson and Jayden Woods.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 196 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 196 ***

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* Florida’s official football roster released for the 2026 season

* Florida offense bold predictions; projected depth chart, stat leaders

* Florida defense bold predictions; projected depth chart, stat leaders

* Quick Hitters at Gators media day with Jon Sumrall

* Everything Jon Sumrall said as Florida opens training camp

* Buster Faulkner talks Florida Gators quarterback competition

* Phil Trautwein shares numbers behind the O-line transformation

* Jayden Woods has a lofty sack goal — and the ability to do it

* Why Kevin Ford and Kofi Asare are critical to Florida’s success

* Injury update on Dijon Johnson, others as Florida opens fall camp

* My 5 biggest questions with the 2026 Florida Gators: Column

* Gut feelings entering the start of Florida Gators preseason practice

* Shades of Jake Slaughter in Florida center Harrison Moore?

* One player Florida needs to emerge at each position on offense

* One player the Gators need to emerge at each position on defense

* Predicting UF’s first-year transfer impact, snap counts on offense

* Predicting UF’s first-year transfer impact, snap counts on defense

* Predicting Gators true freshman impact, snap counts

* Four players share the behind-the-scenes story of the 1996 Gators

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