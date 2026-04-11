Rapid Reaction to the Orange & Blue Spring Game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators concluded spring ball on Saturday with a 45-42 result in their annual Orange & Blue Game. The 87 points scored marked UF’s second-highest scoring spring game since 1996.

After the game, I was joined by Gators Online’s Keith Niebuhr to break it all down. In the video above, we share our rapid reaction to the Florida Gators offense vs. the defense in a unique spring game format under Jon Sumrall.

Jon Sumrall on UF’s spring game

“I thought the pace was good. The defense started, fast offense finished the half strong, certain guys flashed. DJ Coleman’s interception was a really nice play. Couple interception tips, not really completely on the quarterback – one a little bit behind the receivers, so probably could have been a better location. But I think the guys are fairly healthy. It looked like, I think McCloud might have missed some time. He started the game and had a little boo-boo, but don’t think it was anything major. I think everybody else is pretty clean. Good work. The model we did, it’s not going to end three to nothing, because there’s going to be points on every drive, whether defense gets points or the offense gets points. I want it to be competitive. And we did that way too, though, so we could see maybe different O-line combinations. I want to see Bryce Lovett play some tackle and some guard. I want to see Eagan Boyer play left and right tackle and move certain guys around. Then secondary, the same thing. I wanted to see maybe Cormani with the ones and with the twos, and see how he responds. Same thing with Ben Hanks and all these guys. So just moving a lot of pieces around secondary and the O-line is the reason for the format. But I think we got a lot better this spring. We have a long way to go, but pleased with the work we got today and great turnout, grateful for our fans and awesome energy in the stadium. I don’t know who went to church last night and prayed for the weather, but thank you for that. That was a Chamber of Commerce day, weather-wise, so beautiful day for football.”

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