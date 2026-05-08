Andrew Beard commitment fuels more buzz around Florida’s recruiting run

Florida is the hottest school in recruiting right now, stacking momentum on the trail with four commitments coming this week alone. The latest to join the class is Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School running back Andrew Beard, who committed on Friday afternoon.

The Gators have stayed active across multiple positions during the stretch, and Beard’s addition continues a steady run of offensive and defensive wins as the 2027 class begins to take shape.

Below is a look at early social media reaction following his commitment.

POWER ✅

EXPLOSION ✅

VISION ✅

SIZE ✅

PHYSICALITY ✅

✅’s ALL the 📦📦📦 📦📦!!



Go Gators 🐊 — Chris Foster (@CoachC_Foster) May 8, 2026

GOOD — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) May 8, 2026

Florida has now landed the following commitments since April 8:



• Five-Star Plus+ IOL Max Hiller

• 4-star OT Elijah Hutcheson

• 4-star QB Davin Davidson

• 4-star IOL Peyton Miller

• 4-star CB Aamaury Fountain

• 4-star RB Andrew Beard

• 4-star WR Anthony Jennings

• Rivals… https://t.co/GARn0KfwOX — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) May 8, 2026

🚨 🚨 🚨



4 star running back Andrew Beard commits to the Florida gators!! Bringing an Elite skill set to an already stacked room.

The gators are the hottest team in recruiting the last few weeks. @CoachJonSumrall @GatorsFB pic.twitter.com/9sT81gyipI — Sunshine State Grid Iron (@SunShineStateGI) May 8, 2026

Coach Sumrall and the Gators go 4/4 on the week.



4-star OT Elijah Hutcheson ✅

4-star S Kailib Dillard ✅

3-star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui ✅

4-star RB Andrew Beard ✅



What a week for Jon Sumrall and his staff. — Caden Alvis (@CadenAlvis05) May 8, 2026

Newest #Gators commit Andrew Beard



🐊154 NATL | 9 RB | 15 GA

🐊5’10, 198

🐊 Finalists of Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee

🐊1,845 all purpose yards, 18 TDs as Jr. 1,292 rushing 7.8 YPC. 31 for 450 receiving

🐊11.19 100-meter

🐊Attends same HS that Aaron Philo and Bailey Stockton did pic.twitter.com/t5s9bkXd2G — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) May 8, 2026

Andrew Beard II just committed to Florida 🐊 @jabeard2027



The Gators stay red hot beating out Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee to land the No. 10 overall RB in the SC Next 300. Beard II was recently invited to play in the Under Armour All-America game. https://t.co/nM9V9TjkZy pic.twitter.com/IxoRue0wro — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 8, 2026

RBU🐊 — Byron Louis (@byronlouis_) May 8, 2026

On HELL OF A RUN https://t.co/xpsulWhXuy — Steven Harris #93 (@FAMOGANG365) May 8, 2026

Florida landing top RB talent in SEC recruiting battle is huge — Henry (@Henryt565493) May 8, 2026

Jon Sumrall is the greatest thing since sliced bread https://t.co/xMjFTFIWuO — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) May 8, 2026

Sumrall is absolutely on a heater right now. Sheesh. https://t.co/RGMZSHDV4a — Gary (@GDan1els) May 8, 2026