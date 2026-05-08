Andrew Beard commitment fuels more buzz around Florida’s recruiting run
Florida is the hottest school in recruiting right now, stacking momentum on the trail with four commitments coming this week alone. The latest to join the class is Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School running back Andrew Beard, who committed on Friday afternoon.
The Gators have stayed active across multiple positions during the stretch, and Beard’s addition continues a steady run of offensive and defensive wins as the 2027 class begins to take shape.
Below is a look at early social media reaction following his commitment.