Recruiting world reacts to Florida landing another 4-star WR in Elias Pearl

On Tuesday afternoon, social media reacted quickly after the Florida Gators landed 4-star Port Charlotte (Fla.) wide receiver Elias Pearl.

Pearl, Florida’s 16th commitment this cycle, is ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver with Rivals. He finished his junior season with 69 catches for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 253 rushing yards, 11 rushing scores and two kickoff return touchdowns.

Below are some of the notable reactions to Florida landing yet another big-time offensive playmaker.

On November 29, 2025 New Gators Commit 4⭐️ WR Elias Pearl Has a INSANE Takeover playoff Game To help his HS team port charlotte advance to the Next Round. #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/rJOSwxPHuw — G O B L I N 🐊 (@goblingators) May 19, 2026

New Florida Gator commit Elias Pearl is a baller 🔥 @EliasPearl6



He put on an MVP performance on the Rivals Camp Series earlier this spring. pic.twitter.com/KdjXn6Pfrz — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 19, 2026

🐊 Welcome to The Swamp, Elias Pearl! @EliasPearl6 🐊



Another playmaker is headed to Gainesville and Gator Nation should be excited 🔥



TURN THE SOUND UP for this one 🎶😤🔈🔉🔊#GoGators #GatorNation#ItsGettingMerky pic.twitter.com/tWAXE3OGjR — Merky Waters Production (@MerkyWatersPro) May 19, 2026

Elias Pearl is like that 💯 — Mr Maybach Jizzle 🤵🏾‍♂️ 2_13_25 🕊️💔 (@florida_jizzle) May 19, 2026

4-star WR Elias Pearl commits to Florida pic.twitter.com/gIGq0Scrjc — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) May 19, 2026

🐊 Welcome to The Swamp, Elias Pearl! @EliasPearl6 🐊



Another playmaker is headed to Gainesville and Gator Nation should be excited 🔥



TURN THE SOUND UP for this one 🎶😤🔈🔉🔊#GoGators #GatorNation#ItsGettingMerky pic.twitter.com/tWAXE3OGjR — Merky Waters Production (@MerkyWatersPro) May 19, 2026

WE GOT A COMMIT!



WR Elias Pearl pic.twitter.com/Rn4LIH6GwA — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_GB) May 19, 2026

GOOD — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) May 19, 2026

LFG! In State Playmaker Coming To The Swamp! #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/9kgO6VEejM — David Doeker (@CoachDeckUF) May 19, 2026

Pearl 2 the Swamp 🏡🐊 pic.twitter.com/kFTdVyzirS — G O B L I N 🐊 (@goblingators) May 19, 2026

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