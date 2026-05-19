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Recruiting world reacts to Florida landing another 4-star WR in Elias Pearl

79417-removebg-preview (1)by: Corey Bender2 hours agoCorey_Bender

On Tuesday afternoon, social media reacted quickly after the Florida Gators landed 4-star Port Charlotte (Fla.) wide receiver Elias Pearl.

Pearl, Florida’s 16th commitment this cycle, is ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver with Rivals. He finished his junior season with 69 catches for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 253 rushing yards, 11 rushing scores and two kickoff return touchdowns.

Below are some of the notable reactions to Florida landing yet another big-time offensive playmaker.

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