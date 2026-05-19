Recruiting world reacts to Florida landing another 4-star WR in Elias Pearl
On Tuesday afternoon, social media reacted quickly after the Florida Gators landed 4-star Port Charlotte (Fla.) wide receiver Elias Pearl.
Pearl, Florida’s 16th commitment this cycle, is ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver with Rivals. He finished his junior season with 69 catches for 1,052 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 253 rushing yards, 11 rushing scores and two kickoff return touchdowns.
- 1
No. 1 overall prospect intel
Inside the recruitment of Jalen Brewster
- 2
Gators great talks UF football, Sumrall
Shades of Charley Pell in Gators coach Jon Sumrall
- 3
Rueben Chinyelu update
UF center discusses his pending decision on 2026 NBA Draft
- 4
More good recruiting news coming?
Intel on Florida and 4-star WR Elias Pearl
- 5
Jon Sumrall exclusive interview
UF coach joins the Gators Online Show
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Below are some of the notable reactions to Florida landing yet another big-time offensive playmaker.
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!