Red-hot Gators hold top-10 status with NCAA NET rankings, KenPOM and Torvik

The Florida Gators are officially on a tear. After dismantling Ole Miss 94-75 on the road Saturday, the Gators have now secured seven straight wins and 12 of their last 13. And their chances of being a high seed in the NCAA Tournament keep rising. UF currently sits at No. 7 in the NCAA NET rankings [up two spots from last Sunday], No. 5 with KenPom.com and No. 5 with Torvik.

No. 12 Florida is 21-6 overall, 12-2 in the SEC, which has them alone in first place in the league. The Gators were No. 23 in the NCAA NET rankings entering SEC play but dropped out of the top 25 after falling to Missouri on Jan. 3. A defeat to Auburn at home Jan 24 is their only loss since.

Good play obviously has boosted Florida with the computers. But so has strength of schedule. Three of UF’s setbacks have come to teams with a combined record of 75-7.

The Net rankings are the NCAA’s primary sorting tool for evaluating teams and that matters when it comes to seeding at NCAA Tournament time. KenPom.com and Torvik are other metrics used.

Here’s a further breakdown of the Florida Gators in the NET rankings through 27 games.

-6-2 in road games

-3-3 neutral site

-Quad 1 games: 8-5

-Quad 2 games: 7-1

-Quad 3 games: 1-0

-Quad 4 games: 5-0

In the NET, Michigan (25-2) is No. 1, followed in order by Duke (25-2), Arizona (25-2), Illinois (22-6) and Gonzaga (27-2). The Gators lost to Arizona 93-87 in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 and to Duke 67-66 on the road Dec. 2. Another loss was to UConn, which is No. 10 in the NET.

The KenPom.com top five looks like this: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2. Duke, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Florida. Torvik’s top five has this order: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Florida.

Vanderbilt, at No. 15, is the next-highest SEC team in the NET behind UF. The Gators’ next opponent, Texas (17-10, 8-6), is at No. 39 (out of 365).

Why the NET is important to the Florida Gators

The NET is weighed when “establishing a team’s resume” come tournament time for the tournament selection committee. From a 2019 NCAA.com story, “The goal of the NET was to produce a true ranking/sorting system for the selection committee for Selection Sunday. And while the NET is being released throughout the regular season … Valuing when a game is played is an individual choice of each member of the selection committee. But where the game was played and who it was against is used in determining the NET ranking, regardless of the time of the season.”

The NET Rankings, per NCAA.com, “includes more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.”

Here’s how “Quad” games are determined:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

NET RANKINGS TOP 10